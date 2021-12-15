World's top 15 expat retirement spots for 2022 revealed in annual survey

Live and Invest Overseas, a resource for people who want to live, retire, and invest overseas, announced today (15 December) its annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire in 2022.

The index concentrates on 15 locales across 15 countries and provides specific information for retirees to make more informed decisions.

Destinations are ranked based on 13 categories: cost of living, health care, entertainment, recreation, whether or not the English language is spoken, expat community, infrastructure (Internet, electricity, domestic access), access to North America, environmental factors, crime, real estate restrictions, residency, and taxes.

Kathleen Peddicord, founding publisher of Live and Invest Overseas, said: "Whether you're seriously considering or just getting started, it is an opportune time to further explore retiring overseas.

"With the current strength of the US dollar, the opportunity is now to take your hard-earned retirement savings and extend them even further in another country, while also benefiting from warmer climates, lower costs of living, and endless access to adventure."



"Moving to another country is a serious undertaking and one that we understand. With thoughtful surveys sent out to our readers, systematic measuring capabilities, and our personal experience of traveling to more than 75 countries, we've developed a transparent index that provides detailed information to help retirees make informed decisions for their future."

The list of top 15 destinations are:

1: Comporta, Portugal

Cost Of Living: B+ (Monthly Budget: $2,935)

Health Care: A+

Crime: A

Taxes: B

Final Grade: A

2: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Cost Of Living: A- (Monthly Budget: $1,820)

Health Care: A+

Crime: B+

Taxes: B

Final Grade: A

3: Cayo, Belize

Cost Of Living: A (Monthly Budget: $1,588)

Health Care: D

Crime: B+

Taxes: A+

Final Grade: A-

4: Northern Cyprus

Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,180)

Health Care: A

Crime: A

Taxes: B-

Final Grade: A-

5: Paris, France

Cost Of Living: D (Monthly Budget: $4,202)

Health Care: A+

Crime: B-

Taxes: C

Final Grade: A-

6: County Clare, Ireland

Cost Of Living: B (Monthly Budget: $2,360)

Health Care: A-

Crime: A

Taxes: C

Final Grade: A-

7: Città Sant'Angelo, Italy

Cost Of Living: A- (Monthly Budget: $1,804)

Health Care: A

Taxes: B

Final Grade: B+

8: Salinas, Ecuador

Cost Of Living: A- (Monthly Budget: $1,893)

Health Care: B+

Crime: B-

Taxes: B-

Final Grade: B+

9: Phuket, Thailand

Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,190)

Health Care: A+

Crime: B-

Taxes: A

Final Grade: B+

10: Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,420)

Health Care: C

Crime: B-

Taxes: A+

Final Grade: B+

11: Santa Marta, Colombia

Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,398)

Health Care: B+

Crime: B-

Taxes: B-

Final Grade: B

12: Kotor, Montenegro

Cost Of Living: A (Monthly Budget: $1,755)

Health Care: B-

Crime: B-

Taxes: B

Final Grade: B

13: Tierras Altas, Panama

Cost Of Living: B- (Monthly Budget: $2,749)

Health Care: B-

Crime: A

Taxes: A+

Final Grade: B

14: Istria, Croatia

Cost Of Living: B+ (Monthly Budget: $2,110)

Health Care: C

Crime: A

Taxes: C+

Final Grade: B

15: Ubud, Indonesia

Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly budget: $953)

Health Care: C+

Crime: B-

Taxes: C-

Final Grade: B-



Based in Paris, France and Panama City, Panama, LIOS provides resource for people who want to live, retire and invest overseas.

It is headed by Kathleen Peddicord and Lief Simon, who collectively have more than 40 years of experience visiting, living and investing in foreign countries.

Background

Kathleen Peddicord has been researching, writing, speaking, and presenting on the topics of living, retiring, and investing overseas for over 30 years. Her newest book, "How To Buy Real Estate Overseas," is the culmination of decades of personal experience living and investing around the world. Kathleen has moved children, staff, enterprises, household goods, and pets from the East Coast of the United States first to Waterford, Ireland, then, seven years later, to Paris, France, and, most recently, to Panama City, Panama. For more than 23 years, Kathleen was Editor and Publisher of the International Living group.

In 2007, she decided to take a break, during which she did two things. First, Kathleen launched a new publishing group, Live and Invest Overseas.

Second, in the summer of 2008, Kathleen and her husband, Lief Simon, decided to make a third international move, with their family and Kathleen's new business, this time to Panama, where they live today with their son and daughter. Kathleen has traveled to more than 50 countries, invested in real estate in 24, established businesses in 7, and renovated properties in 8.

She has appeared often on radio and television detailing opportunities for living and investing around the world and has written innumerable books on the topic, including "How To Retire Overseas," published by Penguin Books, and "How To Buy Real Estate Overseas," published by Wiley & Sons. Kathleen is the generally recognized Retire Overseas expert by The New York Times, the AARP, Money Magazine, CNN, CNBC, The Economist, Huffington Post, and U.S. News & World Reports, for whom she writes regularly.