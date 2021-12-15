People Moves: Allfunds, Maitland, Carey Olsen, Eastspring Investments, IFC Forum, Robeco, Mediolanum IF, Maitri AM

Allfunds

Allfunds has named Ignacio Izquierdo Saugar as regional manager for Iberia and Latin America.

Reporting to Gianluca Renzini, chief commercial officer, he will manage the relationship with Allfunds' over 278 current institutional clients across Iberia and Latin America.

Allfunds is headquartered in Madrid and runs offices in Bogota, Sao Paolo and Santiago de Chile, which enables it to provide global coverage and a fully local service to its clients.

The newly appointed regional manager will take office in January 2022.

Previously, Laura González was responsible for Iberia and Latin America, in addition to her role as Global Head of Wealth Management.

With Ignacio's appointment, Laura will focus on Allfunds' global expansion, although she will remain involved in the Iberian and Latin American markets in line with her duties with that client segment.

In a long career, Ignacio was formerly CEO at Aviva in Italy. He performed the same function at Aviva in Spain where he was also chairman of Aviva Gestión. During his career he held top-level positions for over 15 years at Grupo Santander in the Asset Management (Spain and Latin America), Santander UK and Santander Private Banking divisions. Between 2000 and 2002 he was Allfunds' Commercial Director and an Executive Committee member.

Maitland

Maitland, the global fund administration firm, has recruited JP Khaitan as head of technology services - fund services.

Khaitan has two decades' experience working with multinationals across the wealth management, life insurance, fund, and banking sectors. He reports to Managing Director of Maitland Global Fund Services, Jon Hugill.

Khaitan will work with Maitland's management team to define Fund Services' information technology and information system strategy, overseeing its deployment and maintenance. He will also look to ensure Maitland realises maximum value from its technology investments, both to grow the business and further enhance client service.

The Head of Technology Services - Fund Services is a newly-created role, as Maitland aims to consistently innovate, developing solutions to assist clients in fulfilling their regulatory and mandate obligations.

Prior to joining Maitland, Khaitan was the Technology Advisor within the COO office of the world's largest sovereign fund.

Carey Olsen

Carey Olsen has appointed Stephanie Bernard as counsel in its trust and private wealth team in Bermuda.

Before joining, she worked at another offshore firm in Bermuda for 15 years.

Eastspring Investments

Eastspring Investments, the $254bn asset management business of Prudential plc, has appointed Stuart Wilson as head of sustainability, to be based in Singapore.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Stuart will commence his role on 10 January 2022 and will report directly to Wai-Kwong Seck, chief exectuive, Eastspring Investments Group.

In this newly created role, Stuart will lead and accelerate the firm's responsible investment efforts across the business and make sustainability a key part of Eastspring's culture.

Wilson was previously at Australian superannuation fund Sunsuper, where he worked as head of responsible investing.

IFC Forum

Peter Tarn has been appointed as chair of the IFC Forum. IFC Forum is an industry group that brings together expertise from the legal, financial, and professional services sectors across the world's international financial centres.

One of the leading corporate lawyers in the British Virgin Islands, Peter was appointed to the role on 1st December 2021. He succeeded Jack Marriott, a Partner at Maples Group and head of Maples and Calder's Corporate team.

In July 2021, Tarn announced that he was stepping down as Global Managing Partner of law firm Harneys after nine successful years as Chairman of their Executive Committee. He will continue practising as a partner in the BVI, having been a lawyer at Harneys since 1997, and becoming a partner in 2000. Before joining Harneys, he spent six years as an Associate at Allen & Overy.

Peter has also served on the Board of Directors of BVI Finance Limited since January 2017 and sat on several BVI government advisory committees. He has been influential in the development of legislation in the BVI, including the Insolvency Act 2003, the Business Companies Act and the Economic Substance (Companies and Limited Partnerships) Act 2018.

Robeco

Robeco has expanded its UK wholesale team with the appointment of Ben Rowley from Amundi Asset Management.

In his new role as senior sales manager at Robeco, London-based Rowley will be responsible for developing the firm's wholesale client footprint in the UK and will report to head of UK wholesale, Nick Keem.

Rowley, whose appointment is effective immediately, was previously at Amundi, where he had responsibility for the distribution of its product range to wholesale clients in London.

Mediolanum International Funds

The European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, Mediolanum International Funds (MIFL), has announced the appointment of Jeremy Humphries as Head of Quantitative Investments.

He will be based in Dublin and will report to Brian O'Reilly, the firm's Head of Market Strategy.

This is a newly created role as MIFL seeks to expand its internal investment management equity capabilities and will look to add additional resources to the Quantitative team over time.

He brings to MIFL 15 years' experience in the asset management industry. He most recently worked for Davy Global Fund Management in Dublin as a portfolio manager.

Prior to Davy Global Fund Management, he spent five years at Schroders in London within the Quantitative Equity Products team, managing $45bn billion across several strategies - including value, quality, ESG, emerging markets, and income equity investing.

Maitri Asset Management

Maitri Asset Management, a Singapore-based, active responsible investment manager and multi-family office, has appointed Lawrence Lua, a seasoned private banker, as independent director to help strengthen corporate governance initiatives while driving strategic investments and business growth. Lua will be based in Singapore.