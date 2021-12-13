Multrees expands strategic partnership with global asset manager

Multrees Investor Services (Multrees), a provider of outsourced platform, investment administration and custody services, today (13 December) announced that GAM has expanded its strategic partnership to service its wealth management business.

This extended scope of service includes the provision of custody, administrative and reporting services.



GAM Wealth Management, part of independent global asset management firm GAM, provides investment solutions to high net worth individuals, family offices, trusts and charities.

With over 35 years' experience managing private client portfolios, its primary goal is to deliver strong investment performance, first-class client service, innovative thought leadership and access to a sustainable way of investing. GAM Wealth Management manages CHF 3.0 billion as at 30 June 2021.



Multrees was first awarded a mandate by GAM in 2015, covering custody services. This new extended, outsourced service will move GAM's wealth management business to a best-in-class technology model and enable the decommissioning of multiple proprietary systems leading to reduced complexity and increased operating effectiveness and efficiencies.



Martin Jufer, Global Head of Wealth Management said: "The strengthening of our strategic partnership with Multrees' flexible and innovative technology services will further support efficiency and growth across our wealth management business, as well as our commitment to delivering best in class client service. We have already experienced the benefits of working together and we have been consistently impressed with the team's in-depth knowledge and understanding of the needs and requirements of asset managers in today's shifting landscape."



Chris Fisher, Founder and CEO of Multrees said: "We are absolutely committed to delivering for our clients robust and configurable technology services, that are wholly supported by a first-class service solution. Our aim with everything that we do is to carefully match our client requirements with the appropriate technology solution, ensuring they are getting exactly what they need and not paying for what they will not use. We are delighted to be continuing our work with GAM to support the growth of its wealth management business."