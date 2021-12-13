Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

Jupiter Fund Management has appointed an advisory firm as part of its defence against a potential takeover bid, according to reports.

On 11 December, Sky News reported that the asset management firm has not yet received a bid but that sources have said it believes it is "on the radar" of a number of potential bidders.

The board of Jupiter is reported to have hired boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw, which states that it provides clients with corporate finance advice and earlier this year appointed former chancellor George Osborne, in an effort to defend itself from a takeover approach.

Jupiter Fund Management declined to comment.

At market closed on Friday 10 December, Jupiter's share price was 233.8p.