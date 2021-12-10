People Moves: La Française, Weatherbys, Pretium, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Arbuthnot Latham, FCA, RBC Asia

La Française

La Française has strengthened its dedicated international development team (excluding France) with the appointment of Olivier Brouwers as head of Benelux and Nordics.

He will report to Gerardo Duplat, head of international business development.

Brouwers joins the team dedicated to the Benelux and Scandinavian markets, alongside Gianni Pauwels, sales manager - Belgium and the Netherlands, and Clément Maillet, sales manager - Luxembourg.

As head of Benelux & Nordics, he will develop the securities and real estate activities for institutional clients and fund selectors.

With nearly twenty-five years of experience in the asset management industry (active and passive), he brings to La Française a solid understanding of the challenges of cross-border fund distribution and socially responsible investment.

He was previously CEO ad-interim for more than a year for the asset management subsidiary of the Belfius Group.

Brouwers began his career in 1996 with Paribas Bank Belgium, in the private banking division. In 1998, he joined Invesco France and acquired an initial experience in the distribution of funds, particularly to the Belgian market. Three years later, he helped set up Invesco Asset Management in Belgium, where he began a career spanning nineteen years.

Gerardo duplat, head of international business development concluded "As a result of his extensive multicultural experience, Olivier was the obvious choice to develop the Benelux and Nordics markets. He excels in the field of cross-border distribution, the deployment of local development strategies, active versus passive management and sustainable investment".

Weatherbys

Weatherbys, the UK private bank, has named former Close Brothers director Shirley Coe as senior private banker joining the team serving its expanding client base.

Her move to the newly-created role within the bank follows a period in Singapore where she worked for the Global CIO Office.

Previously, Coe held director roles at Close Brothers Asset Management and Coutts, both in the UK and Singapore, in addition to senior client roles at South African-based BoE Private Bank.

Pretium

Pretium has appointed George Lane as its managing director and portfolio manager for their Real Estate team.

George previously spent almost ten years at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) where he was Deputy Head of Americas, Real Estate

Pretium is a specialized investment manager with $31.8 billion in assets under management, focused on real estate, mortgage finance and corporate debt.

The founder is Donald Mullens, ex head of Goldman Sachs' mortgage and credit business.

Tilney Smith & Williamson

Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed Neil Williams as head of business development director for its host authorised corporate director and fund administration business.

With 35 years' financial services experience in the asset management, transfer agency and hosted ACD sectors, Williams moves from FNZ's transfer agency business where he was a director.

Arbuthnot Latham

UK private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has appointed two wealth managers to join its office in Manchester.

Lydia Brook is moving from the firm's London office to be the first locally-based investment manager, while Rachel Wyatt, joining as wealth planner, will bolster Arbuthnot's wealth management offering in the region.

Brook is joining Arbuthnot from LGT Vestra, after working at Barclays.

Financial Conduct Authority

The FCA has named Stephen Braviner Roman as general council and member of its executive committee, effective from February 2022.

He will join from the government legal department where he currently serves as director of general litigation, justice and security.

RBC Asia

The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada has made two senior appointments in Asia.

Ignatius Chong has been promoted to head of enterprise private clients for Asia. He was previously head or private banking for greater China.

Nick Chan has been named as head of private banking north Asia. He joins from StormHarbour Securities where he served as deputy chief executive and head of family office for Asia Pacific.