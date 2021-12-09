Global X ETFs lists four new UCITS ETFs in London

Global X ETFs has launched four European UCITS ETFs, listed on London Stock Exchange, as the firm expands it thematic growth family in Europe.

This thematic growth lineup is designed to offer investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long-term, paradigm-shifting themes.

These launches bring the firm's total product lineup in Europe to 17 UCITS ETFs, 16 of which fall into Global X's thematic growth family. The new funds aim to look beyond traditional geographic or sector exposures, targeting companies poised to benefit from structural shifts in the physical environment and disruptive technology.

"The thematic landscape is rapidly evolving as a greater emphasis on sustainability and clean technology permeates our global consciousness and technological innovation continues at a rapid clip," Morgane Delledonne, director of research, Europe at Global X ETFs said.

"With these new ETFs, investors have a unique opportunity to capture several structural changes happening around the globe, including: the shift to renewable energy, recent advancements in water infrastructure and technology, the building of digital infrastructure that will serve as the backbone for continued digital innovation, and increased global demand for lithium and battery technology," she added.