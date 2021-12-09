Lombard Odier names former top Deutsche Bank executive as managing partner

Jean-Pascal Porcherot is to become managing partner of Lombard Odier effective 1 January 2022.

Within the partnership, he will be responsible for Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the Group's asset management division, and will continue to run LOIM together with Nathalia Barazal.

He will remain based in Geneva.

Jean-Pascal Porcherot joined the group in 2009 and was primarily involved in the development of our alternative investment strategies within LOIM.

He was appointed CEO of its hedge fund business (1798 Alternatives) in 2015. Under his leadership, the 1798 brand has become the symbol of a specialised and differentiated hedge fund offering for clients.

Senior managing partner Patrick Odier said: "We are delighted to welcome Jean-Pascal as managing partner, who fully embodies the values of Lombard Odier. His recognised investment expertise, strategic vision and professional experience have greatly contributed to the Group's development over the last 10 years and he will naturally complement the firm's partnership."

Jean-Pascal Porcherot has pursued a distinguished career in a number of leading international banking and financial institutions such as JP Morgan and Lazard Frères.

Prior to joining Lombard Odier, he was managing director at Deutsche Bank.

A French national born in 1971, Jean-Pascal Porcherot graduated with a Master's degree in Financial Markets from Pierre and Marie Curie University. He also holds a degree in Engineering from the École Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications in Paris.

"I am honoured to become a managing partner and to contribute to the long-term success of the group. Lombard Odier's values, independence and desire to embed sustainability in their business and investment philosophy present a unique proposition for clients." said Jean-Pascal Porcherot.

As of 1 January 2022, the managing partners of Lombard Odier will comprise Patrick Odier, Hubert Keller, Frédéric Rochat, Denis Pittet, Annika Falkengren, Alexandre Zeller and Jean-Pascal Porcherot. They represent up to the seventh generation of bankers, owners and managers of the firm.