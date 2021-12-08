II award winner Standard Bank reveals its success story for 2021 and plans for 2022

One of International Investment's 2021 award winners Rachel Lee, Head of Standard Bank's Isle of Man based Distribution team, explains what contributed to its success in the category and what is on the horizon for 2022.

Standard Bank won Excellence in Private Banking and Excellence in Client Service Africa (Industry) at II's virtual awards ceremony held on 7 October 2021 at Incisive Media's studios in London's Covent Garden.

To see all the award winners click here and to watch the event video of the awards, click here.

What has contributed to your success in these categories?

The commitment and resilience of our teams ensured that we met the needs of our clients during unprecedented times. The efforts across the business to adjust to working from home through embracing new technology and updated processes has been exceptional.

We have received praise from clients for maintaining high performance standards since the very start of lockdown. It means so much and recognises service levels that go above and beyond the norm. Standard Bank is very proud of its long association with the financial services sector in the Isle of Man and to be endorsed for a level of dedication in the international arena is a fantastic achievement.

How does it feel to win? Why are these awards important?

To win the Excellence in Private Banking award for a third successive year along with an Excellence in Client Service Africa (Industry) award and be chosen by such an esteemed panel of judges is not only an honour but further highlights the strength and dedication that our teams have continued to show in the face of COVID-19. We appreciate that the annual awards are highly respected in the international investment and wealth adviser community, acknowledging extraordinary talent and remarkable achievements, and we are proud to have been recognised.

What is on the horizon for 2022 for the company?

To maintain exceptional service levels and continue to enhance our digital services by improving functionality and providing clients with greater opportunities to engage with us using the channel of their choice. We will continue to seek and listen to regular feedback from both our intermediaries and customers and strive to deliver service excellence with an international banking experience which meets and surpasses everyday needs. In May 2022, we will also be celebrating our 30th anniversary in the Isle of Man, marking a historical milestone since our arrival in the island in May 1992.