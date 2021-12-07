Malta regulator issues stark warnings over two financial services companies

Malta's financial regulator has issued warnings about two separate companies that claim to be regulated under Maltese law.

The Malta Financial Services Authority specifically targeted FxCityIndex, which has a website at https://www.fxcityindex.com/, and Bristol Trading Limited, which has a website at http://www.bristoltradinglimited.com/.

FxCityIndex said it was "authorized and regulated by MFSA as a MiFID firm and holds a Category 3 Investment Services Licence".

However, the MFSA warned consumers that neither of the two companies is registered in Malta or licenced in Malta to provide financial services.

FxCityIndex is not authorised by the MFSA to provide any forex trading or other financial services.

Bristol Trading Limited is not authorised to provide any Virtual Financial Asset or other Services under Maltese law.

The MFSA urged consumers to always check to ensure that financial services companies they interact with are licenced by the MFSA or another reputable regulator, and warned them to be extra cautious if approached with offers of financial services over the phone or on the internet.