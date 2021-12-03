People Moves: Natixis IM, Amundi, Guernsey Finance, Deutsche Bank, UBS, AJ Bell, JP Morgan AM, CISI, Tikehau Capital

Natixis IM

Natixis Investment Managers has appointed Emily Askham as chief marketing officer, International.

She will support Natixis IM's strategic ambitions "to become the most client centric asset manager globally"..

Askham will join Natixis IM in an expanded role and will be responsible for both Institutional as well as wholesale & retail marketing.

In addition, she will oversee digital, content & advertising, roadshows, events and the RFP team.

She will report to Joseph Pinto, head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific. She will be based in London and will start on January 12th, 2022.

She joins Natixis IM from AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) where she spent nearly seven years, rising to the position of Global Head of Retail and Wholesale Marketing since 2019.



Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has added a raft of new hires to its wealth management team in India.

Rajasekar Ayyalu has joined as a director in Chennai where he will be responsible for expanding and deepening the group's presence in that jurisdiction.

He was formerly at Julius Baer where he was executive director (investments), prior to which he worked at Merrill Lynch and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Four vice-presidents - Jai Bhatia, Sanyam Sharma, Anjali Vashisth and Manish Lalwani - have also joined as relationship managers in Delhi and Mumbai.

UBS

UBS has named Sarah Youngwood as its new chief financial officer.

She will take over the role in May after the existing CFO Kirt Gardner decided to step down.

Youngwood was previously chief financial officer of JP Morgan's consumer and community banking line of business since 2016.

AJ Bell

AJ Bell has announced the appointment of Peter Birch, who, subject to FCA approval, will join the AJ Bell Board and Executive Management Board as Chief Financial Officer on 1 July 2022.

He joins AJ Bell from Deloitte LLP where he is currently a financial services audit and assurance partner, having joined Deloitte in 1999 and qualified as a chartered accountant in 2002.

He will replace Michael Summersgill, who, as announced on 18 August 2021, was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2021. Michael will continue to undertake the duties of CFO until Peter joins the company on 1 July 2022.

JP Morgan AM

JP Morgan Asset Management has created the new role of global head of investment stewardship and named Yo Takatsuki to take this role.

Takatsuki, who was previously head of investment stewardship for EMEA for the company, joined the firm in February 2021.

He will maintain his role in investment stewardship efforts for EMEA, with his role now extending to North America and Asia Pacific, while overseeing the global coordination of regional investment stewardship practices.

Takatsuki will continue to report to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing.

CISI

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment has appointed Paul Groden Chartered FCSI as President of CISI's Jersey branch.

He has almost twenty years of experience in financial services, in fields ranging from asset-backed securitisation to structured products. He is currently leading the Agile transformation of Standard Bank's international business.

Paul is also a longstanding finance tutor, was an adjunct lecturer on the Jersey International Business School degree programme for six years and today is a freelance tutor in Fund Administration.

He is a published history author and his volunteering for the Institute includes featuring as a regular contributor to CISI's Professional Refresher learning resources.

Paul follows his predecessor, Niall Husbands MCSI, into the role.

Amundi

Amundi has appointed Dennis Ng as head of distribution sales, Singapore, effective 1 November, and Marcus Liew as multi asset solutions portfolio manager, a newly created role based in Singapore effective 17 August.

Ng joins from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was an executive director, having joined the Singapore fund sales team in 2015. He previously held various roles at Standard Chartered Bank as an investment advisor and treasury specialist since 2010, as well as at DBS and Citibank.

Liew, responsible for portfolio management, research, analysis and implementation of Multi-Asset solutions at Amundi, was previously a portfolio manager at First Sentier Investors, where he has worked for almost 8 years.

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management group, has named Vincent Archimbaud as Head of Wholesale Sales for Europe. Based in Paris, his role will be to develop the distribution of the Group's funds in Europe and contribute to the growth of its assets under management.

As Head of Wholesale Sales for Europe, Archimbaud will be responsible for accelerating the development and supporting Tikehau Capital's client base of multi-family offices, funds of funds, asset managers, independent financial advisors, bank fund selectors, insurers and fund platforms, as well as private banking divisions.

Archimbaud will be based in Paris, reporting to Frédéric Giovansili, Deputy CEO and Global Head of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Tikehau IM.

Guernsey Finance

Guernsey Finance has confirmed the resumption of a permanent presence in London with the appointment of Jo Kitcat as UK Representative.

His role will be to promote awareness of Guernsey's finance offering, educate about the island's financial services, and connect London professionals with Guernsey practitioners.

He will be responsible for expanding Guernsey's range of activities in the City of London, and ultimately throughout the UK, identifying opportunities for Guernsey financial services businesses. He will focus on marketing Guernsey as a jurisdiction for investment funds, private wealth, insurance and more at WE ARE GUERNSEY and third-party events and face-to-face meetings.

Jo has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, primarily in business development roles. He has been responsible for building business relationships in various regions including the UK, Switzerland, USA and Asia, and also for developing business with global financial Institutions, particularly from an asset management perspective. He was most recently a Managing Director at BNY Mellon in London.