Lombard Odier acquires stake in Systemiq

Lombard Odier has made an investment in Systemiq in a bid to enhance its sustainable investment framework.

SYSTEMIQ is "a leading system change firm that aims to embed sustainability across global economic systems through strategic partnerships with representatives of business, finance, policy and civil society."

The investment sees Lombard Odier become the first banking group to be a Strategic Capital Partner in the business.

Lombard Odier has been a client of SYSTEMIQ for two years, working with the company to build out sustainability transition roadmaps for industries and using the company as an independent expert evaluator for the sustainable investment methodologies Lombard Odier has been building in-house.

The partnership will allow for more collaboration, the asset manager said in a statement.

Hubert Keller, senior managing partner at Lombard Odier, said: "Sustainability is at the heart of our work at Lombard Odier; it is a fundamental component of our overall investment strategy, and underpins the returns we deliver for our clients.

"Our investment in Systemiq reflects the shared vision and values of the two organisations. Being a strategic capital partner will enable us to further enhance our sustainable investment offering for our clients and will facilitate collaboration on the challenges presented by the sustainability transition."

Jeremy Oppenheim, Founder and Senior Partner at SYSTEMIQ, said: "In the aftermath of COP26, global conscience is focused on the transition towards a just, prosperous and sustainable future. The next few years will be critical to our ability to meet these challenges; at SYSTEMIQ, we look forward to playing a key role in contributing to the system changes needed to deliver on these goals. With Lombard Odier as a Strategic Capital Partner, we are confident in our collective ability to drive meaningful change with the future in mind; let's get to work."