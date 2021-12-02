Global sales director Brendan Dolan departs after 30 years with Quilter Int'l

Brendan Dolan has announced on LinkedIn that "after 30 years with Quilter International (#RoyalSkandia #Skandia #OldMutual #Quilter) it is time for a change……"

His message said: "Earlier today I left my Global #salesdirector role for Quilter International, now Utmost Group It has been a fantastic journey which has has taken me around the world, including living abroad for almost 20 years.



"I have had the fortune of working with so many incredibly #talented people over the years. The business has been truly global and having the pleasure of dealing with such a #diverse range of people and cultures around the world has been invaluable; and is at the root of my own growth and development. Thank you all for your support on this journey.



"It is also fantastic to sign off on the back of an exceptional year on the business front. Credit goes to our regional teams around the world: #HK (Headed up by Mark Christal) #Singapore (Nicholas Kourteff ); #MiddleEast (Peter Winder Anjana Nair); #UK (Nigel Jeffries); #Europe (David Denton FPFS TEP Jan Wiberg); #latam (Elizabeth Gueits Rey Agustin Queirolo Martin Cazet and all the team at Aiva). Our amazing #support teams in the #IOM, #Ireland, and the #UK have been the backbone to our success

"What's next? Certainly a welcome break with my family, enjoying the festive period over the next few weeks. Then in the new year, I'll start to look at where the next part of this journey will take me...



"Today is the beginning not the end."

His news comes after the sale of Quilter International to Utmost Group was completed on 30 November 2021.

Mike Foy has been appointed chief executive of the expanded Utmost International Isle of Man operations, subject to regulatory approval.

Peter Kenny, chief executive at Quilter International, "has decided that he would like to pursue different opportunities at this time", Utmost Group said.