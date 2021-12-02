Barclays Private Bank debuts in Spain with new head for UHNW clients

Barclays Private Bank has established a presence in Spain by appointing Juan Vilarrasa as head of private bank coverage. In this new role, Juan will bring a full range of advisory and discretionary products and services to family offices and ultra-high net worth clients.

Vilarrasa (pictured) will report to Pat McCormack, Head of Private Bank, Barclays Europe and co-locate with the Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) teams in existing Barclays offices in Madrid.

Under the leadership of Gérald Mathieu, head of private bank Europe and Middle East, he will connect Family Offices and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) clients in Spain to Barclays Private Bank European Bankers and Product Specialists.

The bank said he will also leverage the Power of One Barclays, which connects clients to a broader offering, including the capabilities of Barclays' Corporate and Investment Bank to bring enhanced, tailored propositions to clients.

Vilarrasa joins having spent the last five years setting up a technology platform and wellness app, raising financing from international investors, UHNW individuals, Spanish banks and public financing.

Prior to this he was part of the Equity Capital Markets and Corporate Finance team at Barclays proposing capital-raising solutions for clients.

He has also previously held corporate finance roles at Ambers & Co. (now EY) and Deloitte. He gained an MBA from IESE Business School in Barcelona and studied at Yale School of Management as part of an MBA exchange programme.

Through its platform in Dublin, which was established to service European clients, and the quality specialist teams located there, Barclays Private Bank further said it is able to offer complex business and investment opportunities across Europe.

This year, Barclays Private Bank has expanded its presence globally by establishing new teams on the ground in Italy, France and Singapore, meaning it can invest, lend and manage money internationally with contacts in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Jean-Christophe Gerard, CEO, Barclays Private Bank, commented: "Barclays Private Bank has significant potential in Europe, and I am pleased we have been able to end the year investing for future growth in Spain by enhancing our position in European private banking.

"Having Juan on the ground in Madrid will allow us to bring Barclays' global network and our investment and banking experience, insights and tailored opportunities to Family Offices and Ultra High Net Worth clients in Spain to enable them to invest in, and influence the future."

Álvaro Portanet, country CEO, Barclays Spain, added: "I look forward to collaborating with Juan to deliver solutions to clients in Spain who are seeking access to sophisticated investment opportunities. We have a strong Corporate and Investment Bank presence in Spain which will enable us to bring bespoke solutions and banking products to domestic clients."