Spectrum IFA Group opens office in seventh European country

Spectrum IFA Group has opened a branch in Portugal, expanding its presence across Europe to 12 offices in seven countries.

This latest move, which follows the recent opening of a branch in Malta, marks Spectrum's entry into its seventh European country.

The new office is based in Almancil, in the heart of the ‘golden triangle'.

We are excited to be re-establishing our presence in Portugal and being able to deliver local, highly qualified and transparent advice to both new and existing clients".

The Portuguese operation will be headed by Mark Quinn, a dual qualified chartered financial planner and tax adviser with over 20 years' experience advising individuals and businesses in both the UK and Europe.

Quinn has been living and working in Portugal since 2014 and he said he is looking forward to developing the team and providing a truly unique expatriate advisory service.

Michael Lodhi, chief executive officer at Spectrum, said: "We are excited to be re-establishing our presence in Portugal and being able to deliver local, highly qualified and transparent advice to both new and existing clients".