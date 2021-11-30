Allfunds chief financial director resigns after one year in the role

Amaury Dauge informed Allfunds´ board of directors on 29 November that he is resigning as group chief financial officer to take up an external opportunity in an early-stage venture unrelated to the financial technology industry.

Dauge was hired around one year ago in November 2021, having joined from CFO and chief operating officer roles at Qontigo and previously as CFO at Axioma.

In a statement Allfunds said it had begun a formal process to identify and appoint a successor to Amaury, who will remain in his role through early Q2 2022 to support an orderly transition.

Juan Alcaraz, CEO of Allfunds, said: "I want to congratulate Amaury on this exciting opportunity for him and thank him for his contribution to Allfunds. We are grateful for his financial expertise and leadership during this milestone year for Allfunds which included our IPO. We wish Amaury success in the next chapter of his career."

Dauge said: "It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of Allfunds over the past year and I am grateful for the opportunity to have collaborated with so many talented colleagues. I am proud of all we have accomplished together. Allfunds is in a strong position, now as a public company, and I have full confidence in its strategy for the future. I remain fully committed to Allfunds for the coming months to ensure a successful transition."