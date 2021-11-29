Former AMP Capital CIO joins First Sentier Investors as global investment head

David Allen has been named global head of investment management at First Sentier Investors, replacing Perry Clausen, who is retiring.

In his role, Allen (pictured) will be in charge of First Sentier Investors' investment teams, excluding FSSA Investment Managers and Stewart Investors, and contribute to the development and execution of the firm's corporate strategy.

He will also play a key role in commercialising and growing investment capabilities for the business.

First Sentier Investors CEO Mark Steinberg said: "We are pleased to have attracted someone of David's calibre to the business. He will play an important role in partnering with investment teams to ensure we continue to offer relevant products and strong investment performance for our clients and capitalise on our growth potential across global markets."

Allen has more than 20 years of global asset management experience where he specialised in building investment businesses and leading investment teams. Prior to this role, Allen spent five years at AMP Capital, most recently as global CIO, Equities based in London where he led a global team.

Allen has also previously held senior investment leadership roles at Sarasin & Partners, Fidelity International, and Pioneer Investments. In these roles he has led teams across a wide range of capabilities, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, ESG, dealing, risk management and operations.

Allen's appointment is effective today (29 November). He will replace Perry Clausen, who is retiring from the role of Chief Investment Officer in early 2022.