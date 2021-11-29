UAE signals new criminal code to go live amid sweeping historic legal reforms

The United Arab Emirates has officially approved a raft of legal reforms including a new criminal code, according to a statement by State news agency WAM on 27 November.

More than 40 laws, some of which have already been announced, include the ratification of a Federal Crime and Punishment Law, aimed at increasing protections for women, domestic staff and public safety. This measure will come into force on 2 January 2022.

According to the announcement, the proposed reforms came during the UAE's "Year of the 50th" and are intended to keep pace with the developmental achievements of the UAE and reflect the country's future aspirations.

"The amendments aim to develop the legislative structure in various sectors, including investment, trade and industry, as well as commercial company, regulation and protection of industrial property, copyright, trademarks, commercial register, electronic transactions, trust services, factoring, and residency, in addition to laws related to society and personal security including as the Crime and Punishment Law, the Online Security Law, and a laws regulating the production, sale and use of narcotics and psychotropic substances," WAM reported.

The new legislative changes were drawn up through the intensive coordination between teams comprising 540 specialists and experts from 50 federal and local authorities who have worked together over the past five months in consultation with over 100 private sector organisations in order to reflect global best practice in the new legal provisions.