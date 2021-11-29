Global law firm debuts completely integrated HNW wealth service for complex financial affairs

International legal and professional services firm, Ince, has launched what it claims is the legal sector's first fully integrated private wealth offering aimed at high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners and entrepreneurs with complex financial affairs, in the UK and internationally.

The holistic suite of private wealth solutions will allow clients to access a single managed offering including full service legal, tax advisory and compliance, fiduciary and corporate services, wealth planning, merchant banking, regulatory, private/family office and reputation management.

Ince said in a statement on 29 November that the roll-out of Ince's private wealth offering comes at a time of significant change in the private wealth sector.

High degrees of consolidation, substantial fee pressures and evolving client needs were changing individuals' access to business and personal wealth advisory services.

A new generation of investors is demanding more value from their wealth advisers as the increasing complexity of the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape makes decision-making tougher.

Additionally, it said the role of technology and big data is transforming how financial strategies are developed and creating new opportunities for investment, but also bringing significant risk implications that require effective management and mitigation.

At the same time, post-pandemic uncertainty is making long-term financial planning more complex whilst Brexit continues to pose new challenges for how private banking and wealth management companies manage wealth portfolios for UK and EU investors and brings a myriad of challenges for international individuals and families residing or investing in the UK.

Ince further said it could mobilise tax, regulatory, legal, regulated wealth advisory, merchant banking and wealth structuring services in one, seamless solution, on a global scale.

The integrated nature of the service removes the complexity and volume of administration related to managing wealth and ultimately reduces costs by eliminating the need to deal with multiple advisers - such as lawyers, accountants, corporate financiers, financial advisers, and investment managers.

Its private wealth business model was therefore "truly independent, conflict-free, and advisory-focussed".

Nick Rucker, partner and global head of Private Wealth at Ince, said: "It is with great pride that we are bringing the legal sector's first integrated private wealth offering to market and offering advisory solutions that are in tune with the economic and commercial dynamics that are impacting modern day wealth management in all its forms.

At a time of global uncertainty and complexity, our ability to work with clients across their financial lifecycle will help to create new value and manage risk.

"With a team of 80 legal, tax, financial planning and wealth management experts spanning offices in nine countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, we have the capability and flexibility to provide integrated, comprehensive advice to optimise the wealth of high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, entrepreneurs and others who are experiencing a life transition or simply planning for their financial future.

"We are committed to challenging the status quo and become the legal and wealth advisory business of choice for these clients, both in the UK and abroad."

Adrian Biles, chief executive, Ince added: "Launching Ince's private wealth offering is a natural progression to formally bring together many of the legal, consultancy and financial advisory services that we are already providing to our clients. This move further strengthens Ince's position as a fully integrated legal and professional services company and demonstrates our growth plans in complementary areas as part of this".

The Ince Group is a long-established international legal and professional services business with over 700 people and offices in nine countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.