International Investment's sister title Investment Week was pleased to crown the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2021, in association with HSBC Asset Management, at a special ceremony at the Brewery in London on 25 November.

Guest speaker for the evening was inspirational Paralympian Martine Wright, while the wonderful host was comedian Lucy Porter.

Investment Week's charity for the evening was Women's Aid.

On the night, investment Week was pleased to announce the winners for two new award categories this year. In the new Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year category, highly commended went to Helen Wildsmith from CCLA Investment Management, while abrdn's Amanda Young took home the winner's trophy.

Meanwhile, Georgina Fogo from Janus Henderson Investors won the first Investment Industry Leader of the Year Award. Winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award was Jane Welsh, a founder member of the Diversity Project.

Congratulations to all the winners! For more on the awards and the winners, read the news story.