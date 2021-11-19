Global corruption barometer reveals 25% of voters in Pacific were bribed

The first-ever ‘Global Corruption Barometer - Pacific' study released by Transparency International on 18 November reveals that a quarter of those surveyed had been offered a bribe for their votes.

When it comes to corruption, the Pacific has been one of the most under-studied regions in the world, it said.

Representing the views of over 6,000 people across ten countries and territories, it said the barometer report is the most extensive public opinion survey on corruption ever gathered in the region.

The ten countries or territories covered are the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

More than three in five people interviewed in the region believe that corruption is a problem in their government. Businesses were viewed as a major part of the problem, where government contracts appear to be a corruption hotspot. Almost half think there is little control over companies who extract natural resources, one of the largest industries in the region.

Around a quarter of respondents have been offered a bribe for their votes and 15% received threats of retaliation if they did not vote in a specific way.

"Governments need to listen to their people and address their corruption problems in order to ensure they can vote freely and access quality public services easily, regardless of who they know and what they can pay, rooted in fairness and accountability," Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International.

"Pacific leaders have made several positive steps by making public commitments and national initiatives to tackle corruption. By putting communities at the heart of positive change, governments can ensure they achieve meaningful reforms," Mariam Mathew, Pacific Regional Lead, Transparency International.

Key findings:

1 IN 3 PEOPLE USING A PUBLIC SERVICE PAID A BRIBE

A QUARTER OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN OFFERED A BRIBE FOR THEIR VOTES

71% THINK ORDINARY PEOPLE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

62% THINK THEIR GOVERNMENTS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB AT FIGHTING CORRUPTION

ONLY 14% THINK THEIR GOVERNMENT REGULARLY TAKES THEIR VIEWS INTO ACCOUNT

The Global Corruption Barometer surveyed 6,000+ adults of diverse age groups and backgrounds from February to March 2021.