People Moves: Artemis, Schroders, Janus Henderson, Credit Suisse, ION, Franklin Templeton, Quilter Cheviot, Jersey FSC, TFM Group

Artemis investment Management

Artemis Investment Management has confirmed its new chief investment officer, after the previous incumbent left after 18 months.

Paras Anand will join Artemis in early 2022.

He is currently chief investment officer for the Asia Pacific region at Fidelity International, where he has worked since 2012 when he joined as CIO for equities in Europe, moving to the Singapore-based role in 2018.

He also leads the group's strategy on sustainability.

Anand previously spent four years as head of European equities at F&C Investment Trust.

Schroders

Philip Robotham has been promoted to Head of Intermediary - South Africa at Schroders.

He is responsible for intermediary market sales across SA, the retail strategy & implementation, and managing & training business development team.

He was previously Business Development Manager at Schroders with responsibility for business development within intermediary market across the Western Cape of South Africa & training junior BD team.

Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group's chief executive Dick Weil is set to retire at the end of March next year, it has been confirmed.

The firm's board of directors has already begun an internal and external search process, aided by an executive head-hunter business, to find Weil's replacement.

"To ensure a seamless transition, Dick will remain in his role until March 2022 and assist Janus Henderson in an orderly transfer of responsibilities," Richard Gillingwater, chair of the board, informed clients on 18 November.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers has hired Jeffrey Palma to the newly created role of head of multi-asset solutions, responsible for leading the firm's asset allocation teams, strategies and macroeconomic research.

Palma, who will also assume the position of senior vice president, joins from State Street Global Advisors, where he was a managing director and head of public investments for SSGA's outsourced CIO platform, overseeing teams responsible for investment strategy, portfolio construction, manager research, tactical market positioning and portfolio implementation.

Prior to that, Palma was the head of tactical asset allocation for GE Pension Trust, portfolio manager for GE Institutional Strategic Investment fund, and chief market strategist at GE Asset Management when it was acquired by SSGA in 2016.

Before joining GE in 2012, he was the head of global equity strategy at UBS Investment Bank. At UBS, he was responsible for the firm's regional and sector allocation view on global equities, and served as a member of its macro strategy board.

Credit Suisse

Benjamin Cavalli will take over as head of Asia Pacific wealth management from next January when Francois Monnet retires, prompting a wider restructure of the regional team bosses.

Monnet has been head of private banking for North Asia for 14 years.

"Francois has made a significant contribution to Credit Suisse as a business builder and passionate leader. Under his leadership, Credit Suisse is well established as a top three global franchise in Private Banking Asia-Pacific (APAC), notably in North Asia where the bank has achieved five consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth and our assets under management have doubled since 2016," Helman Sitohang, CEO, Asia-Pacific, said.

The bank also said that it has made three appointments for leadership roles, which will take effect from 1 January next year.

Benjamin Cavalli has been appointed head of wealth management Asia-Pacific; Jinyee Young has been named deputy head of wealth management Asia-Pacific, and Chien Chien Wong has been appointed CEO for Credit Suisse in Singapore - the bank's first female CEO in Singapore - in addition to her role as the chief operating officer, Asia-Pacific.

ION

ION, a global provider of trading, analytics, business information and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management has named Robert Cioffi as global head of equities product management.

He joins ION Markets with over 25 years' product management experience in Financial Services.

Prior to joining ION, he spent 15 years at UBS Investment Bank, where he recently held the role of Executive Director and Product Manager, Securities eCommerce. During his tenure at the investment bank, Robert led the Cash EQ Product Management team before moving to product management of

"Robert's in-depth knowledge of the sector will help strengthen ION Markets as it continues to innovate in the increasingly complex equities trading space. Advanced technology is required for businesses to grow, facilitating the unification of business operations, simplification of automation of workflows, and improved efficiencies."said Hishaam Caramanli, ION group chief product officer.

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton has named Bill Santos as head of offshore hedge fund solutions for K2 Advisors.

In his expanded role, Santos will manage the strategic development and growth of K2 Advisors' offshore hedge fund solutions business.

He will be responsible for overseeing strategy, product, and business development for this key specialist segment of K2's business. He will continue to report to Shane Clifford, senior Managing Director for Franklin Templeton's Alternative Strategies unit.

Santos will partner with Franklin Templeton's EMEA distribution team, along with the local sales teams for Latin America and Asia ex-Australia, focusing on a regional and specialist approach to K2's product offerings and services.



Santos joined Franklin Templeton in 2017, and previously held the role of Senior Managing Director, Business Development.

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot has enhanced its small cap discretionary strategy with the promotion of Amisha Chohan to head of small cap strategy.

Chohan takes responsibility for research and investment strategy for Quilter Cheviot's AIM portfolio service, which since June 2017 has provided clients with a professionally researched and managed portfolio of AIM-listed securities that qualify for Business Relief.

Chohan, who will also chair Quilter Cheviot's AIM strategy Committee, has over 15 years' experience analysing small, mid and large cap companies and has been with Quilter Cheviot for five years, having previously analysed global Retail and Travel & Leisure stocks.

She will be supported by Richard Mitchell, who is taking on the role of Lead Portfolio Manager, responsible for portfolio implementation across the strategy, and by Quilter Cheviot's equity research team, which is one of the largest and most dynamic in the industry.



Jersey Financial Services Commission

Jersey Financial Services Commission has named Farooq Naeem as director of supervisory strategy and oversight and Sally Rochester as interim executive director of supervision.

Naeem previously worked in the financial services industry for more than 21 years, including the last 11 at international regulators across the UK and the Middle East.

Rochester was previously director at Deloitte, where she supported the Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar clients and regulators with risk and regulatory services.

TMF Group

TFM Group has bolstered its support for clients looking to develop their ESG plans with the appointment of Flavia Micilotta as director of ESG solutions.

Prior to joining TMF Group, she led the sustainability practice at Deloitte in Luxembourg.