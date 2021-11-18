International Investment Iberian Spotlight 2021 ezine launched

The digital version of the International Investment Iberian Spotlight Q&A panel is now available to read/view.

In this ezine International Investment brought together Madrid-based fund selector and financial adviser Araceli De Frutos Casado, Lidia Treiber, Director of Research at WisdomTree and Oren Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO at SharingAlpha for an engaging discussion on a variety of topics, relating to funds and investment trends within the Iberian region, in this virtual panel Q&A session.

The ezine also features an article and video with Lidia Treiber, pictured, Director of Research at WisdomTree, taken from a session at the company's London headquarters. She speaks about about the company's proposition, her career to date and how the pandemic has shifted the European bonds markets.

In particular she discusses how AT1 CoCos have shown resilience during the heightened liquidity crisis in 2020 brought on by the pandemic and how they continue to perform strongly in 2021

Click here to view the full ezine.