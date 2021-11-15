BMO GAM's Gary Potter retires from industry after more than four decades

Co-head of BMO Global Asset Management's multi-manager team Gary Potter is to retire after more than 40 years in the fund management industry.

Potter (pictured), who has been a judge for Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Awards since its launch over 25 years ago, has taken the decision in order to spend more time with his family.

He will remain with the firm over a transition period, which will see Rob Burdett assume sole leadership of the multi-manager team upon Potter's eventual retirement.

Burdett will be supported by a team of eight, including four senior partners: Kelly Prior, Anthony Willis, Scott Spencer and Paul Green.

Following his retirement, Potter will become a consultant exclusively to the BMO GAM multi-manager team.

Potter said: "After 41 years in the industry, I believe now is a good time to reflect on my career and set a course for the next few years of my life, allowing me to spend more time with my family.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Rob Burdett for over 25 years, building our team, the businesses and funds we have managed, and developed many associated relationships for which I am very grateful for, especially with our clients. During my time of working with Rob and the wider team, we have delivered strong long-term investment returns for our clients.

"I am hugely proud of what we have achieved together, and it gives me great joy to know we have positively contributed towards helping people save for their retirement and other life goals."

Burdett added: "Gary and I have worked in partnership for over 25 years, setting up one of the first multi-manager businesses in the 1990s. His experience, professionalism and integrity have played a huge role in creating the ten-strong multi-manager team that we are today, and which we are exceptionally proud of.

"As co-head and as a friend, I want to thank Gary for everything that he has done for our team, the time and commitment he has given to deliver strong long-term investment performance for our clients, and the abundance of enthusiasm and passion he has bought to the industry to do the best by investors.

"While Gary's retirement is bittersweet, the team and I are excited about the future and the ways in which we will continue to support our clients through some of the most fast-moving and complex periods that the markets and broader industry are currently faced with."

First published by our sister title Investment Week