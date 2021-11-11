How will two new regulatory heads in the Middle East shape its future?

The Middle East is coming of age in regulatory terms as great swathes of new rules are driving the direction of travel towards a level of professionalism in the financial services industry across the region not seen before.

Amid the many changes occurring in the region, two new head of key regulators have come on board this year to help shape its future.

Over at the Dubai Financial Services Authority a new face has come on board with a different sort of background as chief executive, Christopher Calabia, who took over from Bryan Stirewalt on 1 October.

So what will be the impact these new figures on the region's regulatory stage?

A former executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, he was most recently an executive with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where he promoted regulations around inclusion of digital financial technology.

While in October the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) named its first female chief executive officer, Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, at the grade of Undersecretary.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued the Federal Decree announcing the news through the Emirates News Agency. Al Suwaidi was previously the regulator's acting CEO.

So what will be the impact these new figures on the region's regulatory stage?

Find out more about this and other burning issues for advisers and across the financial services industry by registering to attend our International Investment Middle East Forum 2021 virtual event - which will be beamed live to the world next Wednesday November 17, from 9am-12pm (GMT UK time).

The 3rd International Investment Middle East Forum will bring together some of the industry's biggest names with a host of informative sessions from IFGL (RL360, Ardan International and Friends Provident International), Marlborough, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Finance Isle of Man and Fairway Group.

Click here to register today.

https://event.internationalinvestment.net/middleeastforum2021/en/page/tickets