II Leadership Summit 2021 ezine out today

The ezine version of the inaugural International Investment Leadership Summit 2021 has been published today.

Featuring additional exclusive interviews with the six specially selected panelists, as well as the video of the full Leadership Summit which was recorded live at Incisive Media's TV Studios in London, last month, this revealing insight into the working of top level management within the cross-border financial services industry is a must-see for all.

Panellists at the Summit included: Sean Christian - MD of Wealth Management Division- Canada Life; David Kneeshaw - CEO, IFGL Group (inc RL360); Graham Sheward - CEO, Hansard; Ariel Amigo - Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer, Investors Trust. And from the international advisory world: Nigel Green - Founder and CEO of DeVere Group and Robert Parker - CEO Holborn Assets.

