II Middle East Forum: Biggest names in international financial services gather next week

The biggest names in international financial services will gather one week today at the International Investment Middle East Forum 2021 virtual event - which will be beamed live to the world next Wednesday November 17, from 9am-12pm (GMT UK time).

The 3rd International Investment Middle East Forum will bring together some of the industry's biggest names with a host of informative sessions from IFGL (RL360, Ardan International and Friends Provident International), Marlborough, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Finance Isle of Man and Fairway Group.

These sessions will be topped by a keynote presentation by deVere Group CEO and founder Nigel Green and two must-see panel sessions discuss this important period of change and look at where the industry is heading as the region enters 2022.

This is our biggest event yet. Myself and our editor Mark Battersby are delighted to bring this event to live from our TV Studios in London with key participants joining us in the studio itself with the rest joining virtually and being beamed onto our video walls. This unique event should not be missed."

The panels will look at a period of significant change across the board with uncertainty for expats brought about by the pandemic, as well as significant industry change, consolidation of financial companies and advisory groups and ongoing regulatory reforms.

The Advisory Q&A Session on advice in a post-pandemic and post regulatory change marketplace looks set to be a fascinating debate with delegates getting the exclusive chance to hear from and ask questions to top level management of key advisory firms in the region including:

Among the advisory company's participating at the event include; Hoxton Capital, Mondial, deVere Acuma Middle East, Holborn Assets, Finsbury Associates, Abacus Financial Consultants, Globaleye and The Continental Group.

