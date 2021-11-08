South Africa headquartered Carrick Wealth opens new office

Carrick Wealth has established a new office in South Africa's Port Elizabeth, adding the Eastern Cape to its presence across the country.

The boutique wealth management and investment firm already has offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, as well as Zimbabwe, Malawi, the United Kingdom, and Mauritius.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Craig Holmes, Carrick's newly appointed Eastern Cape regional manager, said he believed there is untapped potential in the province, stemming both from its innate economic value offering and the unique culture of its residents.

"There's a very strong sense of community and remote service doesn't cut it here," Holmes said, "It's really important for us to have feet on the ground and a solid operation. We believe we are able to service these clients better through a regional office."

Holmes added: "There are diverse business nodes in the Eastern Cape, each with its own opportunities and requirements. In Port Elizabeth, opportunities are mainly generated through industry and SMEs. Further out are the productive citrus, mohair and cattle farming districts.

"Then there is the more entrepreneurial East London node and the Transkei, as well as the affluent, tourist focused area towards the southern Cape. Developing a sustainable presence in a diverse and self-sufficient region like this is important to us as a business."

Holmes further thanked a number of providers who had been instrumental in arranging the opening ceremony. This included Carrick's long term business partners, Overseas Trust and Pension, Sovereign Trust, Hansard Worldwide Limited and iDAD, who have all been involved with Carrick Wealth since its inception in 2014 and have been instrumental to the business's growth and success.