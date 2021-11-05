People Moves: Allianz Asia Pacific, BMO Global, C.Hoare & Co, Quilter Cheviot, Robeco, M&G

Allianz Asia Pacific

Allianz has announced that with effect from December 1, 2021, Anusha Thavarajah will be appointed as regional Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Asia Pacific, succeeding Solmaz Altin, who has decided to leave the organization after 13 years with the company.

In her new role, she will be responsible for delivering Allianz Asia Pacific's long-term growth strategy as well as driving forward the business's ongoing transformation efforts.

Currently she is Allianz Asia Pacific's Regional CEO of Life & Health, having joined the business in December 2019 from AIA Malaysia.

She has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, having served in various senior leadership roles in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Malaysia, and was President of the Malaysia Life Insurance Association. Under her stewardship, Allianz Asia Pacific's Life & Health markets in the region delivered strong performance, achieving the second largest value contribution in Allianz Group in 2020, despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sergio Balbinot, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE, said: "Having joined our Asia senior leadership team since 2019, Anusha is no stranger to our management philosophy and will bring valuable experience and insights, built over a long and illustrious career in insurance."

BMO Global Asset Management

Karlijn Van Lierop will join the team in January 2022 as a responsible investment product specialist for the Netherlands.

Lierop joins from MN, where she has served as director of responsible investment since 2012.

Isabelle Meyer joined the business in October as a responsible investment product specialist for the German market and brings ten years' industry experience, most recently as ESG fixed income investment specialist for Insight Investment.

Both Van Lierop and Meyer will report to Claudia Wearmouth, co-head of BMO GAM's responsible investment team. They will be working as part of BMO GAM's responsible engagement overlay, which was launched in 2000 and manages £356bn in assets.

C. Hoare & Co

C. Hoare & Co., the UK's oldest privately-owned bank, has appointed Amy Rodwell as partner.

She will be the first member of the twelfth generation of the Hoare family to join the partnership and the 50th partner in the bank's long history. Her appointment comes ahead of C. Hoare & Co.'s 350th anniversary in 2022 when the bank will host a series of celebratory events with customers and staff.

She joined C. Hoare & Co. in November 2015 and has taken up a wide range of roles within the business, starting in Messrs. Hoare Trustees where she supported customers' philanthropic giving via the bank's donor advised fund, the Master Charitable Trust.

She has also taken an active role in the bank's own charitable trust, the Golden Bottle Trust, spent time in the Private Banking team, and worked within the Digital & Technology, Finance and Risk departments.

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot has recruited a further three investment managers and a business development manager as it continues to expand its regional presence.

The discretionary wealth manager, which this year celebrates its 250-year anniversary, has 14 offices across the UK, Ireland, Jersey and Dubai.

Earlier this year, investment manager Dominic Lacey was appointed to the Salisbury office from 4 Shires Asset Management as Quilter Cheviot celebrates its 10th year in the city.

Last month, Andrew Gilbert joined Quilter Cheviot's Edinburgh office from Parmenion Capital Partners, where he will work closely with private clients and financial advisers in and around the capital city.

While in the Midlands, investment manager Andrew Cartwright joined Quilter Cheviot's Birmingham office from Brewin Dolphin and business development manager Philip Hurdman joined from Aegon.

Hurdman's hire follows two further business development manager hires at Quilter Cheviot, with Marshall Doherty joining the Edinburgh team from Aberdeen Standard Investments and Nick Lumb joining the Leeds team, from Franklin Templeton.

Robeco

Robeco announced the strategic expansion of its Sustainable Multi Asset Solutions capability with the appointment of Colin Graham as head of multi asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi asset solutions. In this newly created role, he will be essential to the growth of the Sustainable Multi Asset Solutions team.

He brings a 25+ year track record of investment performance, team leadership and innovation in Global, European and Asian multi asset solutions. Most recently Mr. Graham was Chief Investment Officer, Multi Asset Solutions at Eastspring Investments (part of Prudential plc).

Prior to this, he was chief investment officer, Multi Asset Solutions for BNP Paribas Asset Management in London, and managing director, Co-Head of Global Multi Asset Strategies at Blackrock.

M&G Wealth

M&G Wealth has appointed Shanti Kelemen as its first chief investment officer.

She joins the wealth manager from Brown Shipley where she was investment director.

Prior to Brown Shipley, Ms Kelemen spent 7 years at Coutts including as a director on the investment management team where she managed multi-asset advisory and discretionary portolios.

M&G Wealth has appointed her to lead the development and management of discretionary investment solutions, including model portfolio services.

Kelemen said: "We are living in a time of incredible change and uncertainty - but also opportunity. Providing the right investment solutions and experiences to our customers in a robust and planet-friendly way has never been more important.

"Companies that want to be a trusted partner for investment solutions need to be innovative, financially capable, and completely focused on their customers. I firmly believe that M&G Wealth has these attributes and I'm excited to join the team."