Sovereign Trust names managing director for newly relocated Hong Kong office

Sovereign Trust (Hong Kong) has appointed former TMF Group senior executive Margaret Fung as its new managing director on the cusp of relocating its office in the jurisdiction to Queen's Road Central.

In a statement today (3 November) Sovereign said this key role marked an "exciting new chapter for Sovereign's Hong Kong business which is increasingly focused on corporate inbound business from China, assisting with the set up and structuring of pre-IPO trusts and the provision of corporate services to listed companies".

It follows the recent appointments of Elaine Liu as head of business development - capital markets, and Joseph Sit as head of corporate services.

With her wide-ranging experience within the financial and professional services sectors, across business development, marketing, operations and strategy, Margaret was a clear choice to lead Sovereign Trust Hong Kong into the next phase of its development.”

The international independent provider of corporate, private client and retirement planning services also said it comes at the same time as its imminent move, after 22 years on Hollywood Road, to new offices on Queens Road Central.

Sovereign Group chief executive Gerry Kelly, said: "We have been focussed on the development of our Hong Kong office, watching the ever-evolving business landscape there. With her wide-ranging experience within the financial and professional services sectors, across business development, marketing, operations and strategy, Margaret was a clear choice to lead Sovereign Trust Hong Kong into the next phase of its development."

Fung was previously Head of Hong Kong Market and Board Member at the TMF Group. Before joining TMF, she worked in China for Lexisnexis, firstly, as director of strategy and marketing for Greater China, and latterly as general manager, China.

Sovereign has a presence in over 20 jurisdictions and manages over 20,000 structures for clients including companies, entrepreneurs, private investors, or high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families with worldwide assets under administration in excess of $20bn.

Sovereign Trust (Hong Kong) Limited and its operating sister companies - Sovereign Fiduciaries (Hong Kong) Limited, Sovereign Fiduciaries Services Limited and Sovereign Trustees Limited - all hold Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) licences from the Hong Kong Companies Registry.