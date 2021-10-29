Top line-up of advisers to debate at II Middle East Forum 2021

II Middle East Forum 2021 - live virtual event hosted from Incisive Studios in London - broadcast Wednesday 17 November 2021 - 9am- 12pm (UK time)

The future of financial advice and the life and investments industry in the Middle East region takes centre stage at this year's II Middle East Forum 2021.

This live virtual event will be hosted from Incisive Studios in London on Wednesday 17 November 2021 (9am- 12pm UK time) with a series of presentations from sponsors, a keynote speech from deVere Group founder and CEO Nigel Green and our industry-leading panel sessions.

One of the most anticipated sessions will the Advisory Q&A session on advice in a post-pandemic and post regulatory change marketplace.

Featuring top level management of key advisory firms in the region, this session includes: Chris Ball, MD, Hoxton Capital; Sean Kelleher, CEO, Mondial; Noel O'Leary deVere Acuma Middle East; Riyad Adamou, Chief Commercial Officer, Holborn Assets; Hannah Greenwood, MD, Finsbury Associates; Con Lillis CEO, Abacus Financial Consultants; Tim Searle, CEO, Globaleye, Tarun Khana, CEO, Nexus and Sam Instone, Director, AES International.

This will be followed by our main panel debate: ‘What will the future hold for financial services and life and investment advice in the Middle East?' which features a selection of our sponsors and a selection of participants from our advisory Q&A session

Gary Robinson, commercial director - International Investment, said: "This event is like no other in the region given the calibre of advisory and brokerage firm's top level management and leaders that we are able to bring to our panel sessions. We are particularly excited to see where our debate on the future for financial services and life and investment advice in the Middle East takes us. Last year's event saw a debate that was crackling with atmosphere, passion and strong viewpoints and we expect this year's to be just as powerful.

"Myself and II editor Mark Battersby will be hosting this year's event live from our TV studios in Covent Garden, London and will be joined in the studio by some of our sponsors, some of whom will stay on for the socially-distanced panel sessions. The rest of the participants will be joining us virtually and will be featured live on video walls in the studio and broadcast to the world. This is a live event not to be missed."

Sponsor sessions at this year's event include IFGL - owners of RL360, Friends Provident International and Ardan International; Marlborough Fund Managers; Tilney Smith & Williamson; Fairway Group and Finance Isle of Man.

To apply for accreditation and to register for this live event click here for more details. Places are limited so apply now to avoid disappointment.