People moves: M&G, Kleinwort Hambros, JPIN VCATS, Barings, Stonehage Fleming

M&G

M&G Investments has named Alfred Foo director, Intermediary Channels, Singapore. He will be based in M&G's Singapore office and will report to Berny Lin, Head of Distribution, Asia ex-Japan.

In his role, Foo will be responsible for developing, enhancing, and retaining client relationships, focusing on private banking channels, family offices and external asset managers in Singapore. He will also work very closely with the regional team to deliver quality services to our clients and prospects.

Foo has more than 18 years' experience working in the financial industry. He was most recently at abrdn where he was responsible for Singapore's wholesale segment covering private banks, retail banks, insurance, and IFAs since 2018.

Prior to that he worked in the private banking portfolio solutions team at Credit Suisse AG, Singapore. He started his career in Vanguard's US office in Pennsylvania in 2003, before moving to Singapore in 2016 to join Standard Chartered Bank's private banking investment advisory team focusing on Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia markets.

Berny Lin said: "Singapore is a key market for M&G in Asia and Alfred brings a considerable amount of asset management and private banking experience to the role. His keen understanding of the complex investment needs of our clients will help lead the team as we continue to focus on growth."

The Intermediary Channels team also recently appointed Roy Ko as Client Relationship Manager in the Hong Kong office, reporting to Joseph Wong, Head of Intermediary Channels, Hong Kong. Ko was most recently at Value Partners, Hong Kong where he held roles in the private banking distribution team.



Kleinwort Hambros

Kleinwort Hambros has announced three senior hires to its UK business in London, Yorkshire and the Channel Islands.

Unni Chowallur has been appointed Director, Private Banking in the "Key Client and International" segment (KCIS), Kleinwort Hambros'

Ultra-High-Net-Worth team which also covers international clients, working within the Middle East Team, based in London. Unni has over 21 years of experience across Private Banking and Asset Management in the UK, Europe and India. Most recently, he was Executive Director at

Standard Chartered Private Bank and before that Director with UBS AG. As part of his remit, he will focus on the UK Resident Non-Domestic and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) market as well as the UAE-based NRI market, reporting to Rob Woodthorpe-Browne, Head of Key Clients and International Private Banking.

Mark Sheerin has been appointed Senior Private Banker, based in Yorkshire. Prior to joining Kleinwort Hambros in the Yorkshire office, Mark worked for HSBC Private Bank for four years advising onshore domestic clients on their discretionary and advisory portfolios, having previously spent nine years with Seven Investment Management as a Client Advisor in London where his primary focus was working with intermediaries. Mark will report to Richard Brown, Team Leader and Head of the Yorkshire Office.

Laythamm Malorey has been appointed Business Development Manager, based in the Channel Islands. He will be responsible for developing and managing key business introducer relationships and intermediaries, reporting to Thomas Cummins, Head of Private Banking Channel Islands. Laythamm has spent over 35 years in the finance industry working for RBS, Barclays and more recently boutique investment houses. He has significant experience in Global Markets in both trading and sales roles as well as business development for institutional and Private Banking.

JPIN VCATS

JPIN VCATS, the startup investment bank specialising in the UK, India and the emerging markets, has added global banking and financing expert Chris Low to its advisory board.

Previously the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank in both India and South Africa, Low has also held many non-executive director positions and until recently advised HM Government's Financial and Professional Services Sector Team in the Department of International Trade on strategies for engaging with the UK banking sector to promote trade and investment.

He will also help JPIN VCATS to expand their network further into Africa, a key market for the startup investment bank going forward.

A key tenet of the work of the advisory board will be to drive investment and growth for firms across the regions of the UK and help them expand in addition to the 'golden triangle' of investment between London, Oxford, and Cambridge.

Barings

Barings is further expanding its German team: Magnus Lilja (42) has joined the company in Frankfurt as a senior member of Barings' Global Private Finance Group, effective October 1, 2021.

Lilja is responsible for Barings' Private Finance activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including the initiation, analysis, structuring and monitoring of European private finance investments. He reports to Mark Wilton, Managing Director European Private Finance in London.



Lilja is a native of Sweden, but has worked in the industry in Germany since 2004. He is fluent in German, Swedish, English and Polish. Prior to joining Barings, he was Head of Leveraged Finance Germany at SEB. Prior to that, Lilja was an Associate Director in the Leveraged Finance team at Royal Bank of Scotland, where he also gained experience from the restructuring department. Prior to joining RBS, Magnus was a Senior Associate at KPMG.

Stonehage Fleming

Stonehage Fleming has appointed Joshua Runyan to further expand its Family Office team in the US.

Runyan is an experienced practicing attorney, focused on the U.S. and international tax planning. At Stonehage Fleming he will assist individuals and families regarding United States tax planning, closely held business succession planning, intergenerational wealth transfers, planned charitable giving, and tax controversy representation.

Prior to joining the Group, he practiced law at Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads LLP and served as a member of the firm's Benefits Committee. Before this, Josh was an accomplished journalist, working as senior editorial director of a regional publishing firm and editor-in-chief of several publications.

The appointment was effective from 13 September 2021. Joshua will be based in the Philadelphia office and report to Peter Rosenberg, Head of North America.

Peter Rosenberg, Partner & Head of North America, Stonehage Fleming said: "Joshua will bring new experience and exciting networking opportunities to our US team, as we continue to grow our reach and opportunities provided to US residents who are seeking tailored and unique wealth management solutions. The growth of the team reflects our commitment to giving on the ground relationship management advice to our clients, both current and future, and strengthens our opportunities based across the US and Canada."