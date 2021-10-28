St James's Place launches HK and Singapore ESG discretionary portfolios

St. James's Place Wealth Management Asia said on 20 October that it has launched two new discretionary ESG portfolios for its clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

This launch follows a survey released by SJP Asia last month, which found that 61% and 64% of Hong Kongers and Singaporeans respectively are considering ESG and sustainability factors in how they invest.

The study also revealed that while Hong Kongers feel social issues are more pressing to address, Singaporeans are more focused on environmental issues.

SJP Asia clients have the option to invest all or part of their investment in the discretionary ESG portfolios.

Pre-screening by the discretionary portfolio team is based on four factors:

Integration of ESG factors in a company's decision-making.

Exclusion of specific sectors or stocks due to unsustainable activities.

Inclusion of companies that are providing solutions to challenges the world faces.

Engagement with companies to influence their behaviours

Through negative screening, these discretionary ESG portfolios will not be invested in companies connected with activities involving environmental damage, weapons, alcohol, gambling, tobacco or pornography.

Whereas investment in companies involved in water management, environmental services, clean energy, sustainable transport, resource efficiency and education will be favoured through positive screening.

Angelina Lai, head of division - Asia investment, St. James's Place, said: "Since the start of the pandemic we have seen increased interest in ESG investing among our clients in Asia, and we expect this will continue to grow.

Accordingly, we are proud and excited to bolster our responsible investment offering locally with the addition of these discretionary ESG portfolios. These multi-asset portfolios will help meet an increasing demand in the ESG investment space, enabling our clients to put their money where it supports their values and beliefs, investing in a world worth living in."