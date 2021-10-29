VIDEO: II Awards 2021 Winners Stories - IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw

VIDEO: II Awards 2021 Winners Stories - IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw

IFGL-owned companies (RL360, FPIL and Ardan International) won seven awards (five winners and two highly-commended) at this year's International Investment Awards 2021, more than any other industry participant.

II's Gary Robinson caught up with IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw following filming of II's Leadership Summit 2021 (which was on the same day) after a special screening of the premiere of the II Awards 2021 at  Incisive Media's TV Studios in Covent Garden, London.

Click here or on the image below to view.

