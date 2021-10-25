Holborn Assets names new Middle East director

International financial advice firm Holborn Assets has appointed Stefan Terry (pictured) to managing Partner - Middle East as it looks to expand with further offices and licenses in the region.

Holborn COO Simon Parker said: "Stefan's meticulous methods of client management and breadth of knowledge in the offshore market have led to consistently excellent levels of client feedback and we are delighted that he steps up to this pivotal role at a time of huge change in the Middle East and wider industry."

Riyad Adamou, Holborn's chief commercial officer, said: "Holborn has more than twenty years of presence in the Middle East. The region has and is a vital part of our firm's strategic plans. We always like to promote from within the most capable people in our arsenal. Stefan's appointment will allow us to further focus on developing our organisation to be able to meet new challenges."

Terry said: "It is a great honour for me to be a part of Holborn's senior management team. Despite the adverse conditions, we have gone from strength to strength in the Middle East region, making new plans and setting new ambitious goals. Alongside my accomplished colleagues, we aim to expand our client base and capabilities in the region, adding new offices and expanding into new markets."

Terry has been with Holborn since 2017, winning the International Investment ‘Emerging Talent of the Year' award in 2020, and he is also described as "a regular contributor in the media and at industry events".