People moves: Julius Baer, Brown Advisory, Deutsche Bank WM, La Française, IQ-EQ, ARIE Capital, Oppenheimer Generations, Neuberger Berman

Julius Baer

Thorsten Hartmann will join Bank Julius Baer on 1 February 2022 and as of 1 April 2022, he will take over as Head of the Julius Baer branch in Basel. He will replace Claude Scharowski, who has led the Bank's Basel office with great success since its opening in 2000. Claude Scharowski has decided to focus on client advisory services until his retirement in 2024, while gradually reducing his working hours.

Thorsten Hartmann brings with him long-standing experience in the financial sector and in private banking. He worked in various functions at Credit Suisse for over 17 years, mostly in the Basel region. From 2013 to 2020, he was Head of Private Banking HNWI Basel and most recently Head of HNWI Northwestern Switzerland. Thorsten Hartmann holds a degree in economics and a CAS in Digital Finance.

Gilles Stuck, designated Head Market Switzerland Julius Baer, says: "Claude Scharowski can look back on an extremely successful career and has made a significant contribution to the successful positioning of Julius Baer in Basel over the past two decades. We thank him for his contributions and look forward to working with him in the years to come. With Thorsten Hartmann, we have been able to appoint an excellent successor to the position of branch head. We are convinced that his profound knowledge, vast experience, and his local networking will prove very valuable in further developing our presence in Basel."

Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has named Stephen White as chair of the investment trust as Gordon Grender steps down after 23 years in the role, and 28 as director.

White, who joined the board in October last year, has over 35 years' experience, most notably as head of European equities at F&C Asset Management.

There, he was manager of F&C Eurotrust and deputy manager of the F&C investment trust, and head of European and US equities at British Steel Pension Fund.

He is also a non-executive director and chair of the audit committees of BlackRock Frontiers investment trust, as well as Aberdeen New India investment trust.

White also holds non-executive director positions on the boards of JP Morgan European Discovery trust and Polar Capital Technology trust.

White said he was looking forward to his tenure as chair, adding that he was taking over at a positive time for US small companies.

"On behalf of the whole board, I would like to thank Gordon for his extraordinary commitment to the trust, as we wish him very well for the future," he said.

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management has appointed Tse Yi-Mun as a managing director and group head for North Asia.

Based in Singapore, Tse reports to Kanas Chan, head of Wealth Management North Asia.

Tse joined from HSBC where she was the market head for Hong Kong. She began her career at DBS and ABN AMRO where she was a relationship manager and desk head covering the Greater China region.

Chan said: "With more than 20 years of private banking experience in the North Asia market, I have confidence that Yi-Mun can draw on her excellent network in the region to build an even stronger performing platform."

La Française Real Estate Managers

La Française Real Estate Managers (REM), with around €28bn in assets under management (30/06/2021) , has named Adrien Bérenger and Cédrick Becker, respectively appointed Senior Asset Manager - Value Added Strategies and Senior Asset Manager - International Institutional Investors.

Both will report directly to Xavier Barreyat, Director of Asset and Fund Management for the institutional division of La Française REM in France.

Xavier Barreyat, Director of Asset and Fund Management, said, "Institutional investors are increasingly allocating to real estate and diversifying their investment strategies across an array of sub-sectors. In today's post COVID-19 real estate market, experienced asset managers are more than ever a must have. Adrien and Cédrick will provide much valued experience to the French team and will play a crucial role in supporting the financial performance of our clients' investments."

IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ has appointed Edwin Chan as its chief commercial officer for UK and Ireland.

Chan brings with him over 20 years of experience helping launch and grow fund services businesses, including within international banks in London, Bermuda and Hong Kong.

An expert in sales and negotiation, he will be entrusted with fostering strong relationships with IQ-EQ clients and prospects, as well as developing and executing key growth sales strategies, tactics and action plans.

Chan will play a critical role in keeping abreast of emerging industry trends and market developments in order to support our clients' evolving strategic needs.

Despite being a UK and Ireland role on paper, London's position as a leader in global finance means his remit as CCO will be international in scope.

Speaking about his new role, Chan said,

"I'm thrilled to be part of IQ-EQ's growth plans. It's an incredible opportunity to expand an already exciting client base and offer IQ-EQ's services to more underserved markets. The business development team has an incredible drive and enthusiasm for the work they do, so I jumped at the prospect of leading them. I can't wait to see what we achieve together."

Edwin will sit on the leadership board and report directly to John Legrand, Regional CEO, United Kingdom, Ireland and the Crown Dependencies.

Legrand said: "To say Chan is an expert in business development is an understatement. He is one of those unique professionals who has moved with the times in terms of his approach to growth and securing new clients, involving himself in the day-to-day of the sales team as much as in the brand-building side of things.

He's just as comfortable chatting with clients as with influencers, or as the keynote speaker at an industry conference. We're also a company that prides ourself on our global reach, so the fact that he's lived and worked in so many corners of the world is a big plus. I'm confident that his initiative and entrepreneurial spirit will be an incredible asset to us and support us through this period of positive growth and change."

ARIE Capital Group

ARIE Capital Group, the bespoke financial services and corporate digital banking platform has named former Investec director Douglas Krikler as group director of business development.

Krikler brings over thirty years' leadership experience in both the commercial and not-for-profit sectors, and will be responsible for global business development growing the corporate clientele, strengthening its channel partners network and building up the partner ecosystems on ARIE's digital finance marketplace.

He spent six years as London-based Group Development Director of Investec Bank Plc, where he worked directly with the global leadership team, drawing on the bank's broader international capabilities across Private and Corporate Banking, Wealth Management and Investment , to develop compelling solutions for Family offices and cross-border entrepreneurs.

Earlier in his career, Douglas was Chief Executive of UJIA, an international charity delivering complex educational and development programmes in the UK and Israel.

More recently he was CEO of The Portland Trust, a British non-profit ‘action tank' whose mission is to promote peace and stability in the Middle East through economic development.

Simon Tobelem, ARIE Group CEO, said: "Doug's arrival could not be timelier. He joins a massively experienced senior team at ARIE Capital Group as we are facing unprecedented growth. He has been transformational in his previous roles."

Oppenheimer Generations

Oppenheimer Generations has established an office in Singapore and named Edoardo Collevecchio, who has been chief of staff with the family for more than five years, to lead the Asian operations.

He will relocate to Singapore and he will be joined by Yiling Ong, formerly at Temasek, as head of investment.

The group said: "The long-term economic prospects that Asia presents are clearly attractive for any investor. Beyond this, we are excited about the opportunity to build a permanent presence in Singapore and use this as a platform to boost synergies and catalyse investments between Africa, our home market, and South East Asia."

Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman has hired Michelle Dunne to join the consultant coverage leadership team as a managing director.

Dunne joins from BlackRock where she was head of global consultant relations (EMEA) responsible for the development and execution of alternatives strategies for global, local and specialist consultants across the region.