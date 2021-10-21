VIDEO: II Awards 2021 Winner's Story - Investors Trust

In this video, below, the first in a new series of II Awards 2021 Winner's Stories, we speak to Ariel Amigo, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer at Investors Trust about the company's success at this year's International Investment Awards.

Amigo was speaking to II's Gary Robinson, directly after the II Leadership Summit 2021 event  which was held at Incisive Studios in Covent Garden, London, and which filmed ahead of the premiere of the II Awards 2021 event which was broadcast on October 7, 2021.

Click here or on the image below to view.

