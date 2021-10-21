Global wealth firm AHR debuts corporate arm led by ex PwC and KPMG execs

Global wealth firm AHR has launched a new division called AHR Corporate Advisory Services (AHR CAS) aimed at providing a range of bespoke, client-centric professional advisory services with a focus on the expanding UAE and regional Small & Medium Size Enterprise segment.

The unit will be co-led by two senior Middle East based advisory professionals, Steve Drake, an ex-PwC Senior Advisory partner and Stephen Watson (below), an ex-KPMG and EY senior business unit leader, as co-managing partners of AHR CAS.

Daniel Dickinson, CEO of AHR said: "We are really excited to be launching AHR Corporate Advisory Services. We feel the time is right to combine our distinctive private wealth offering with a range of corporate business advisory solutions.

As a client-centric organisation, we strive to provide our clients with an ecosystem that not only supports them as individuals but also their business interests. With the launch of AHR CAS, under the leadership of two senior, experienced, corporate advisory professionals, we can now take our global service offering to a market-leading level by providing our clients with significant additional value."

Drake (above) and Watson said: "We believe the SME sector is generally underserved not only in the UAE but across the various jurisdictions in which AHR operates more broadly, from the UK to Australia.

AHR CAS enables our SME clients to have access to Top-Tier advisory capability at price points that work for SME's. We are genuinely excited to be joining AHR, a distinctive, disruptive, progressive business that has experienced rapid growth over recent years. We firmly believe in providing clients with an ecosystem of support which considers them as individuals as well as their business interests. AHR CAS now enables this."