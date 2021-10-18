UBS names heavy hitter BlackRock COO as Australia, New Zealand head

UBS Asset Management has named former BlackRock chief operating officer Alison Telfer as country head for Australia and New Zealand.

Industry veteran Telfer will start her new roles in January 2022, taking over from John Mowat who held the interim position.

Telfer was also BlackRock's general counsel and head of public policy for Australasia, and executive sponsor for BlackRock Women's Initiative Australasia and at the firm's Philanthropic Committee as well as seats on BlackRock's Asia Pacific Stewardship Committee and a number of diversity and mentoring initiatives.

Prior to joining BlackRock in 2013, she served as senior legal counsel and later as a director, specialised product development and co-investment group at Challenger Limited. She started her career at King & Wood Mallesons.

UBS Australasia joint-country head Nick Hughes said: "We are delighted Alison is joining us as country head Australia and New Zealand, UBS Asset Management. Her strategic mindset coupled with her extensive Asia Pacific asset management experience will be valuable in helping her position UBS Asset Management for the future.

"Alison is a highly experienced and impactful senior leader and has a solid track record of leveraging the best of breed product capabilities of a global organisation to benefit local clients. We are excited for Alison to join and for her to drive our Australian asset management business forward."

Mowat will revert to his responsibilities as head of UBS Asset Management's real estate business once Telfer commences.

UBS head of asset management Raymond Yin said: "Australia is one of the largest investment markets in the world, and we are excited to have Alison on board at this pivotal time as we expand and shape the future of our franchise and capitalise on the significant opportunities we see."