Jupiter 'advanced' in securing successor for CIO as Pearson steps down

Jupiter is "well advanced" in the process to appoint a new chief investment officer after the incumbent, Stephen Pearson, has announced his intention to retire from the industry.

The UK-headquarted fund manager has also just announced the departure of its global head of distribution and named his successor.

Pearson (pictured), who has been at Jupiter for over 20 years and in the industry for over 35 years, will remain with the company until 2022 to ensure a "seamless handover," a spokesperson said.

Pearson commented that this feels like "a natural moment" for him to step back and "devote more time to my growing portfolio of interests outside the industry".

"We have achieved a lot in the 12 years I have been involved in the management of our teams, broadening our investment capabilities into new asset classes and extending our client reach beyond the UK," he said. "With the integration of Merian now complete and the managers settled on the new platform and brand, it is right for new leadership in fund management to take our teams forward on the next stage of the journey."

Along with being "instrumental" to the acquisition of Merian, during his time at Jupiter Pearson created and structured the CIP function and broadened the range of investment strategies offered.

Andrew Formica, CEO of Jupiter, said: "Stephen's contribution to the company cannot be overstated. His strong leadership, relentless commitment to clients and clear vision has seen Jupiter's fund management team through the most challenging of market conditions and situations, not least of which has been the recent impact of the global pandemic.

"His commitment to retaining and nurturing talented individuals across our investment floor has been a huge contributor to the dynamic, active investment culture on which we pride ourselves at Jupiter.

"I would like to sincerely thank Stephen for his support in ensuring this orderly transition and look forward to sharing news of his successor in due course."