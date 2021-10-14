People Moves: Quilter, T.Rowe Price, CEM Benchmarking, Raffles Family Office, Crestbridge, Janus Henderson, Tilney Smith & Williamson

Quilter

Quilter today (14 October) announced that Glyn Jones has indicated his intention to retire from his role as chair of Quilter plc and a director in 2022, once a successor is in place.

The Board Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee has established a process, to be led by Ruth Markland, Senior Independent Director, to identify a new chair as his successor and an announcement will be made at the appropriate time.

Jones said: "It has been an enormous privilege for me to serve as Chair of Quilter since November 2016. I have greatly enjoyed leading a strong and diverse Board, which has overseen Quilter's journey through IPO and the first few years as a listed company.

Now that Quilter has been substantially simplified to focus on its core UK market, our future strategy and medium-term objectives are clear, and the Board has recently been refreshed, I believe it is also time for a new Chair. In the meantime, I remain fully committed to the company and look forward to continuing to work with my excellent Board colleagues until my successor is appointed."

Ruth Markland, senior independent director, said:"On behalf of the Quilter Board, I would like to thank Glyn for his great stewardship of the Board over the last five years. During his tenure, in partnership with our Chief Executive, Paul Feeney, and his executive management team, Quilter has matured into a business that is poised to deliver on its potential."

T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group has named Theresa McLaughlin as head of global marketing from 25 October.

McLaughlin most recently served as executive vice president and global chief marketing officer for State Street Corporation. Prior to State Street, she spent eight years at TD Bank Group, serving as executive vice president and global chief marketing, customer experience, and corporate citizenship officer and leading the division's Diversity Leadership Council.

She will be responsible for marketing campaign development, brand strategy and management, digital solutions and client experiences, and investment and product content. McLaughlin will closely align with the firm's segment marketing teams and chair the firm's Marketing Leadership Team, a senior governance forum composed of marketing leaders across global business lines.

McLaughlin will be based at the firm's corporate headquarters in Baltimore and report to Robert Higginbotham, head of global distribution.

Higginbotham said: "Marketing is a key strategic asset for our business as we advance our efforts to globalise and diversify our client base and help our clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Theresa has a proven track record of building brands and leading high-performing marketing teams. We look forward to benefiting from her strategic marketing expertise."

CEM Benchmarking

CEM Benchmarking (CEM), which assesses value for money in pension schemes, today announced the appointment of Rashay Jethalal as Chief Executive Officer.

Sandy Halim, Board Chair at CEM, said: "There continues to be a serious need for pension transparency across the globe in the ongoing drive to deliver better value for money. As we know, the costs and complexities of running a pension scheme are high and multi layered. If pension schemes had a better understanding of their peers, globally, they would be in a much more empowered position to make relevant choices, challenge their advisors, and improve the outcomes for members. Fortunately, many schemes are seeing this, and we are experiencing a surge in appetite for our services.

To support this growth, Rashay's mandate is to expand CEM's reach and impact with all global fiduciaries and asset owners, driving our strategy and implementation across defined benefit and capital accumulation plans, both corporate and public sponsored, whether directly or through new distribution channels. We're very excited about the new ideas Rashay has for us and his energy and curiosity about what else we can do for our clients."

Rashay will be based in the company Headquaters in Toronto and work closely with CEM's existing senior leadership team, including Tom Scheibelhut in Product Development, Mike Heale in Business Development and Sandy Halim as Board Chair.

Rashay has broad and diverse financial services experiences including capital markets, asset management, and retail banking. He has held leadership roles as President of Purpose Investments, Managing Director- Enterprise Strategy at RBC, and Managing Director and Head - Global Banks at CIBC. Rounding off these experiences was his Associate Principal role at McKinsey & Company. He's also had a number of Advisor & Angel Investor roles within and outside Canada.

Raffles Family Office

Hong Kong-headquartered Raffles Family Office made corresponding appointments to its Independent Advisory Board (IAB) today. Bruno Morel joins from VP Bank, where he was Singapore CEO. He is accompanied by Bitcoin Exchange co-founder and former Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) executive Zann Kwan.

The latest additions to the body, which was launched to help RFO's client teams enrich their services through impartial views from industry-leading subject matter experts, follow inaugural IAB appointments made earlier this year that centred on philanthropy and family dispute management. Both Morel and Kwan will report to RFO's Singapore office at One Raffles Place. Pictured: Bruno Morel and Zann Kwan join RFO's Independent Advisory Board to provide external counsel to advise on global client remits and alternative assets respectively.

"The inclusion of Bruno and Zann to our growing bench of renowned financial services specialists illustrates our continued commitment to reaffirming our industry-leading expertise, which plays a key role in maintaining our position as Asia's foremost multi-family office." Raffles Family Office Managing Partner and Co-Founder Kendrick Lee said.

The earlier IAB appointees, both of which are based in Hong Kong, are former Franklin Templeton CEO & Regional Head for Greater China David Chang, and board advisor to LeeKumKee Health Product Group subsidiary Infinitus Property Christina Lau.

Crestbridge

Crestbridge has appointed Conor O'Brien as head of accounting and transfer agency as it continues to expand its presence in Ireland.

In his new role, Conor is responsible for establishing, leading and promoting the accounting, valuations and transfer agency functions of the fund administration business of Crestbridge Ireland. Conor brings to Crestbridge over 25 years of experience working in the Funds industry, with particular expertise in developing services to Private Equity, Real Estate funds and other alternative structures.

Prior to joining Crestbridge Conor worked extensively in fund accounting, system and strategic operating model enhancement, integration and testing, financial reporting, fund launches and onboarding project work. Through his career, Conor has developed significant fund administration knowledge across multiple jurisdictions and strategies and the investment fund lifecycle.

Andrea Lennon, director head of funds services Ireland said: "It's a very exciting time for Crestbridge in Ireland, following approval of our fund administration business in July and the recent opening of our first Irish office at 16 Fitzwilliam Place, we are committed to delivering dedicated specialist services to our clients in Ireland and continuing to support the wider group strategy. I'm delighted to welcome Conor to Crestbridge, where both his skills and industry experience will be an invaluable addition to our expert team".

Janus Henderson Investors

Janus Henderson Investors has hired Dan Howe as deputy head of investment trusts, and Oliver Packard as head of investment trust sales.

Howe was previously at J P Morgan Asset Management, where he was most recently executive director for global strategic relationships.

In his new role he will report to trusts head James de Sausmarez.

Packard joins from Panmure Gordon, where he held a senior post in investment fund sales. Prior to that, he spent more than five years as sales director in investment trust sales at Cenkos Securities PLC.

Tilney Smith & Williamson

Tilney Smith & Willamson has hired Adam Smith as a partner in its professional services arm to develop its US-UK transatlantic tax unit.

Smith, previously a partner at Blick Rothenberg, is a dual qualified US and UK tax adviser specialising in US-connected clients and businesses, as well as in US-UK cross-border tax issues.