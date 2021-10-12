AJ Bell MPS range to sit on four rival platforms

AJ Bell Investments has made its managed portfolio service (MPS) available to advisers on an additional four platforms.

The full range of MPS portfolios, which have an investment management fee of 0.15%, are available on AJ Bell Investcentre, abrdn (formerly Standard Life Wrap), Aviva, Praemium and Quilter.

AJ Bell said adviser demand for the portfolios to be on a wider range of platforms had prompted the changes. The 28 portfolios went live on all four new platforms this week.

They are made up of 18 growth portfolios - six different risk levels, each with passive, active and pactive investment strategies; Six responsible portfolios - six different risk levels combining active and passive investment strategies; and four income portfolios - two income options, each with passive and active investment strategies.

Mark Gillian, head of product at AJ Bell Investments, said: "Advisers have told us that the availability of the AJ Bell MPS on other platforms is important to them. We're therefore delighted to work with our platform partners at abrdn, Aviva, Praemium and Quilter to broaden choice for advisers and ultimately help them to service their clients."