Fundsmith founding partner Simon Godwin retires

Simon Godwin, one of the founding partners of Fundsmith, has officially retired from the fund management company.

His appointment at Fundsmith, where he had been CFO and chief compliance officer, was terminated on 30 September 2021, according to a Companies House filing.

In December last year, Fundsmith appointed Paul Mainwaring as CFO and he subsequently joined the firm on 4 January this year.

In a statement at the time, Terry Smith (pictured above), founder and chief executive of Fundsmith, said: "Since helping to found Fundsmith in 2010, Simon has made an enormous contribution to the firm's growth and I would like to thank him for his dedication and hard work. We all wish him the very best."

Godwin had been working alongside Mainwaring to "effect an orderly handover of responsibilities".

Smith previously worked with Mainwaring at Tullett Prebon, where the latter held the position of group finance director.

Mainwaring joined Fundsmith at the start of the year from IG Group, where he was CFO.