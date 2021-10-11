Utmost Group names two industry veterans to 'shape its future direction'

Utmost Group has announced two key senior appointments covering chairman and non-executive roles which it said in a statement this morning (11 October) will be important for the "future success of the organisation, including shaping the strategic direction of the Group".

Utmost Group has named James Fraser as a new independent non-executive chairman with effect from 8 October 2021.

Fraser was previously a non-executive director and chairman of the Risk and Compliance Committee of Duologi, a specialist lending business, and before that he was non-executive director at Hermes Fund Managers.

Prior to this, he was a partner and head of financial services at private equity firm Permira Advisers.

He served as a non-executive director on a number of Permira's portfolio companies including Tilney Group, where he was also chairman of the Risk and Audit Committee, and Just Group.

His career also encompasses a stint as partner and co-head of financial services at L.E.K Consulting, a strategic consulting firm.

Utmost Group also named Gavin Palmer as an independent non-executive director (INED) with effect from 28 July 2021.

Palmer will serve as chairman of the newly formed Group Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Prior to this, he was an actuarial partner of KPMG, with "extensive experience advising UK and European insurance companies".

Before that, Palmer was a principal at specialist actuarial consultancy Tillinghast/Towers Perrin, where he was chief executive officer and chairman of Towers Perrin Capital Markets. He initially trained as a life actuary at London and Manchester Assurance.

Paul Thompson, Utmost Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to welcome James and Gavin to the Board of Utmost Group, two experienced leaders who will both play an important role in the future success of the organisation, including shaping the strategic direction of the Group. James' expertise in financial services and private equity, and Gavin's knowledge of insurance and actuarial matters, make them ideal appointments. As the organisation continues to grow, I look forward to working with them and I am delighted that we can benefit from their considerable insights and experience."

James Fraser, Utmost Group Chairman, said: "I am delighted to chair the Board of Utmost Group, an organisation with excellent prospects, and I look forward working closely with the founders, the investors, and the organisation broadly in order to progress its strategy."

Gavin Palmer, Utmost Group INED, said: "Utmost Group is an exciting, growing business with a first-class management team and committed shareholders. I am delighted to be able to play a part as the Group fulfils its growth aspirations."