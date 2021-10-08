Ten most highly rated funds revealed among European fund selectors

SharingAlpha, a user generated fund ratings and model portfolios platform, has revealed its recently highly rated funds in the month of September.

Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo.

The list in order of the ratings is shown below.

Recently highly rated funds (Number of ratings /Fund Rating)

Robeco Global Consumer Trends

Global Equity Large Cap 22 4.85

Lonvia Avenir Mid-Cap Europe

Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap 29 4.68

MFS Meridian Prudent Wealth Fund

Multi-Asset Allocation 13 4.61

Schroder ISF Asian Total Return

Asia ex-Japan Equity 10 4.59

Schroder ISF Emerging Europe

Europe Emerging Markets Equity 26 4.51

Seilern World Growth Fund

Global Equity Large Cap 26 4.50

Groupama Avenir Euro

Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap 20 4.48

Comgest Growth Europe

Europe Equity Large Cap 16 4.43

Flossback von Storch Bond Opportunities

Global Fixed Income 35 4.32

GemEquity

Emerging Markets Equity 37

Its fund ratings methodology involves three steps:

The fund selectors are asked to rate the funds based on their expectations in terms of the fund's chances of outperforming in the future.

The 3 parameters (or 3 P's) on which the overall rating is determined are factors that are expected to influence future performance:

People - The experience and competitive edge of the fund manager and their team;

Price - The cost of the fund;

Portfolio - The way the strategy is run in terms of risk management etc.

Step 2

SharingAlpha calculates the average ratings assigned by its users to each fund. It's important to note that SharingAlpha only takes into account ratings from users that they can identify as professional fund buyers. Hence, anyone can technically signup and rate funds, however, in the fund rating calculation they don't include ratings coming from users that are, for example, non financial industry members or fund providers.

Furthermore, in order to improve the quality of the aggregate ratings, instead of using an equal averaging of the rankings they provide a higher weighting to raters that have a better track performance on the platform.

Step 3

A fund rating of above 3.0 implies that our raters expect the fund to create alpha in the future which makes this a powerful and unique rating.

Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo.

Providers with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 50 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Provider' SharingAlpha rating logo.