People Moves: Crestbridge, GAM, Polar Capital, Julius Baer, Capital Group, Lombard Odier, Brewin Dolphin, Trillium, Robeco

Crestbridge

Crestbridge has appointed compliance veteran Siân Dalrymple, as group chief risk officer.

Dalrymple will be responsible for the oversight and enhancement of Crestbridge's risk function and the development of its risk management services platform for its global client base.

Prior to joining Crestbridge, she was executive vice president, group head of compliance and Group MLRO, and a member of the executive committee at The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son for four years.

Prior to that, she was a managing director at Deutsche Bank latterly responsible for the compliance oversight of all product lines and 180 staff in 16 countries across the Bank's Asia-Pacific operations.

Dean Hodcroft, CEO, Crestbridge said: "Following an extensive search and rigorous selection process, we're delighted that Siân has agreed to join us as Group Chief Risk Officer. With the skills and experience Siân has developed over a career spanning four decades, she is exceptionally well placed for her new role with us."

Dalrymple added: "As one of the fastest growing global firms in the fund administration industry, it has a strong record of performance, built on the three pillars of exceptional client service, staff expertise and technology and I look forward to building on this track record together with the rest of the Crestbridge team."

GAM Investments

GAM Investments has appointed Nick Tan and Ian Walker as director, business development.

Their appointments follow the promotion of Peter Mostarac, who joined GAM in 2011, as head of North America.

Tan and Walker will be based in New York and Chicago, respectively, and will report to Mostarac.

He previously worked at Conning, Aegon Asset Management and at Willis Towers Watson.

Walker has joined GAM from Calamos Investments where he was most recently director of consultant relations, responsible for business development and relationship management with global and regional investment consultants.

Polar Capital

Dan Mahony has left his position as co-head of the Polar Capital global healthcare team, where he worked alongside Gareth Powell, to take up a new role away from asset management, although he will continue to work for the team on an "advisory basis".

Mahony relinquished all of his portfolio management responsibilities two years ago to focus on leading strategy and business development for the team, during which time he joined a number of external boards.

He has now taken on a new position within the healthcare industry.

Powell, who heads up the global healthcare team, said: "Dan's external role and board positions will provide the team with even greater industry insight, including long-term investment themes and ideas, and I will continue to consult with him on a regular basis."

Polar Capital said it has made two senior hires to its specialist healthcare team in newly-created research and analyst roles.

Tara Raveendran has joined Polar Capital as head of healthcare research, from Shore Capital where she was the head of healthcare and life sciences research.

In her new role, Raveendran will be responsible for the team's independent research into companies, products and services in healthcare through use, in the main, of consultant networks to bolster their company meetings and other due diligence work.

She has spent over 15 years working in equity research, specialising in European pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medtech at Lehman Brothers and Jefferies, and through her own life sciences consultancy, SSquared Consulting, recently worked with the UK government's vaccine taskforce.

Julius Baer

Julius Baer has appointed Yvan Wicht as group head for Middle East and Africa, reporting to Régis Burger, sub-region head for Middle East and Africa at Julius Baer.

In his new role, Wicht will be a member of the Middle East and Africa management committee and lead Julius Baer's teams for this region.

Wicht succeeds Ali Nsouli who stepped down from the role to focus on his portfolio of clients, while remaining market head for Lebanon.



Wicht had previously worked at Deutsche Bank since 2011, serving in various leadership roles at the firm, most recently as global head wealth investment advisory Middle East and Africa, based in Geneva.

Capital Group

Capital Group has appointed Belinda Gan as its new ESG investment director for the Europe and Asia Client Group.

In her new role she will work alongside Capital Group's ESG wider team to deliver on the firm's approach to ESG and investment philosophy across its clients. She will report to Alexandra Haggard, head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia.

Gan has over 17 years of experience, focusing on climate change and ESG in the past eight years. She most recently worked as investment director for global sustainability at Schroders UK and was a member of the Investment Association's Sustainability and Responsible Investment Committee. She began her career at Goldman Sachs Australia.

Lombard Odier IM

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has named Lorenzo Bernasconi as head of climate and environmental solutions.

The newly-created role is part of the firm's continued effort to add sustainability expertise to support its holistic approach to climate transition objectives across its investment offering, including private markets.

Based in New York, Lorenzo will develop LOIM's range of products and solutions in the climate and nature-based solutions space. He started at the firm on 1 October.

With previous roles at UBS in London, and the Boston Consulting Group in New York and Paris, he most recently served as managing director of innovative finance at The Rockefeller Foundation in New York, where he managed the ‘Zero Gap' portfolio, mobilising capital towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

ACA Group

ACA Group, the governance, risk, and compliance advisor in financial services has named Michael Borts as chief technology officer to lead ACA's technology development, vision, and strategy.

In his role, he will oversee all product development for ACA's ComplianceAlpha® regulatory technology platform and technology enablement at the firm.

He joins ACA with 25 years of experience leading teams of scale that include engineering, operations, digital transformation, and cloud strategy in both financial services and entertainment industries.

Previously, he worked with large enterprise clients developing and implementing digital transformation for Amazon Web Services.

Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin has appointed Kam Bagga as a wealth director in its London-based 1762 team.

The "1762" team provides wealth advisory services for clients with sophisticated financial needs.

Bagga previously worked for Henley Investment Management where he was director with a particular focus on global private and institutional clients.

Trillium Asset Management

Trillium Asset Management has added to its UK asset management team with the appointment of three new team members.

The firm welcomed Andrea Zdanaviciute as an Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG') Research Specialist, Melanie Miao as an Investment Analyst and Vickie Little as Office Manager and Investment Assistant. All hires will be based in the recently launched Edinburgh office.

Backed by Perpetual, one of Australia's financial services groups, these hires provide the opportunity for Trillium to further broaden its product offering and deliver ESG investment and shareholder advocacy to clients globally.

In alignment with building out the team and extending capabilities to new markets, a suite of global ESG-focused equities strategies will be launched, backed by a global distribution and a local compliance team based in London and Edinburgh.

Robeco

Robeco has announced the appointment of Karin van Baardwijk as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of 1 January 2022.

Karin van Baardwijk, currently deputy CEO and COO of Robeco, will succeed Gilbert Van Hassel who has served as Robeco's CEO since September 2016.

Van Baardwijk joined Robeco in 2006 and has held various positions ranging from Head of Operational Risk Management to Chief Information Officer.

Having been part of Robeco's Executive Committee since 2015, Ms. van Baardwijk has played an important role in developing and executing Robeco's corporate strategy for 2021-2025 and has been responsible for leading several successful transitions.

Van Hassel will stay on as CEO until 31 December 2021 in order to ensure a smooth handover, after which he will re-locate back to the United States where he will assume a senior role for ORIX Group based in New York.

Karin van Baardwijk: "It is an honor to be appointed CEO of Robeco. I am very excited to lead Robeco and proud to add to its long history that goes back for 90 years of serving clients. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and I personally stand for. I look forward to further driving Robeco's strategic 2021-2025 agenda, to build on the momentum we have and to accelerate growth in all our key strengths."

Maarten Slendebroek, Chair of Robeco's Supervisory board: "Karin has shown strong, inclusive leadership and management skills in her current role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and deputy CEO. Her strengths in operations, technology, sustainability, relationship building, and her extensive experience within Robeco will undoubtedly enable her to be an effective and respected CEO.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we thank Gilbert for laying a strong foundation, accelerating Robeco's growth globally and for guiding Robeco to leading global positions in Sustainable Investing, Quant, Credits, Trends & Thematic and Global & Emerging Market Equities. We wish him all the best in his new role with ORIX Group."

Gilbert Van Hassel: "I am very grateful for my tenure at Robeco and to have had the opportunity to lead such an incredibly skilled organization with so many bright and talented people. Robeco is in a great place and with Karin, I have the utmost confidence that Robeco and its clients are in good hands. To be able to fill this position from our own ranks underlines the strength of our organization. I am thankful for the position that ORIX Group has offered me to share my experience and to further build its global business. I also look forward to being reunited with my family."

CdR Capital Group

CdR Capital Group, the private investment office based in Geneva, London and Dubai, has made two new appointments: Hoda Barakat and Nour Tassabehji.

They will be based in Dubai. CdR Capital Limited is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and is regulated by the Dubai Financial services Authority.

Hoda Barakat, who runs her legal consultancy firm in Dubai, has joined Mark Rushton as non-executive director of the CdR Dubai board. She has more than 25 years of UAE professional experience specialising in intellectual property and information technology law. Barakat was previously managing partner and head of IP and IT law for one of the largest regional firms in the UAE. She holds an MA in law from Clare College Cambridge.

Additionally, Nour Tassabehji, who has been with CdR since 2018, has been appointed as the senior executive officer of CdR Dubai. Her career before joining CdR Dubai spanned both financial services and luxury brand management. She provided trading and advisory services to high net worth individuals with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and then oversaw strategic EMEAI countries as senior commercial manager for Parfums Christian Dior.

"This is another major step in strengthening our presence and activities in both the UAE and the Middle East," Mark Rushton, non-executive director of the CdR Capital Limited board, said.

Crown Global Insurance group

Crown Global Insurance Group, a leading provider of private placement life insurance and annuities for ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors, has announced that Thomas F. Wiese, who previously served as executive managing director at Lombard International, has joined Crown as President of Institutional Solutions.

Wiese was responsible for expanding Lombard's US and non-US institutional business, where he achieved a fifty percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in assets under management from 2016 to 2021, with another $2.2bn in outstanding unfunded commitments.

"As part of our focus on growing Crown's institutional business, we are excited to welcome Tom to our team and benefit from his unmatched experience, expertise, and network," said Crown Global CEO Perry Lerner. "Tom is an industry leader and, most importantly, shares Crown's values for service and customized solutions to meet the special needs of U.S. and non-U.S. foundations, endowments, pension funds, family offices, and other large investors."

Prior to Lombard, he served as a managing director in the Insurance Division at BNY Mellon.