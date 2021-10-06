UK's Personal Finance Society president Sarah Lord joins adviser firm in new London office

Sarah Lord has joined Cooper Parry Wealth as the firm's first chief growth officer.

Lord, who is president of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) and a long-standing board member at the professional body, was previously Succession Wealth chief client officer and before that a partner at Mazars. She also worked for Killik & Co in its Dubai and London offices.

Cooper Parry Wealth said Lord, who is one of the highest qualified financial planners in the UK, would oversee its growth and development business strategy from its new offices in London's Shoreditch.

Lord has worked in financial services for a number of different firms for about 20 years and specialises in working to improve clients' experience.

She said: "I am hugely excited by this opportunity. Since I started talking to Cooper Parry Wealth, I've been so impressed with their culture and values which are very much aligned with my own.

"My focus will be on developing and shaping our growth, expanding client solutions and driving wider reach with increased brand awareness.

"Delivering the very best client experience is something that I am so passionate about. I can't wait to work with Stephen and his great team."

Cooper Parry Wealth chief executive Stephen Jones added: "We are delighted to welcome Sarah on board. Her unique experience and outstanding reputation in helping companies achieve profitable growth will give our ambitious plans even more impetus."

Lord recently started her second term as PFS president. She was unanimously re-elected by the PFS' directors at its annual general meeting on 14 September.