Dubai wealth manager hires ex-FPI head for financial planning, Swiss venture roles

GSB Capital, one of the few wealth management businesses regulated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has named Friends Provident International's former head of distribution Dean Kemble as its managing partner for financial planning.

He will also lead the firm's venture capital partnership with Klint Ventures, a tech-focused investment company investing in growth-phase companies which is aiming to list on a Swiss stock exchange during Q4 2021.

Kemble has over 20 years of experience in financial services, starting his career with Friends Provident in 2001 and moving to its Middle East operations in 2007.

Since then and based in Dubai, he has worked for both Friends Provident International and Standard Life over the past 14 years.

In his new role he will support founding partners Alison Whatnall and Ross Whatnall "in continuing to disrupt the industry and provide a forward-thinking platform for highly ethical, skilled and qualified asset managers to work from", the company said in a statement today (5 October).

Kemble said: "As soon as Alison and Ross shared their vision for GSB Capital, I couldn't wait to get involved in such an exciting project. Clients and asset managers are crying out for a place they can feel proud to be a part of; we will continue to disrupt and innovate to deliver our Principled Values and Trusted Performance."

Ross Whatnall said "Since setting up GSB Capital earlier this year, we have experienced tremendous growth in our business as investors in the UAE have had enough of the opaque financial services industry and want to partner with more transparent, trustworthy advisers delivering real value."

He added: "The peace of mind GSB Capital offers by operating in a jurisdiction like the DFSA is a notable advantage. The regulatory protection is on par with some of the best financial centres in the world."

GSB Capital further said it is also separately expanding its private client business as well as opening offices in the UK and Europe by the end of Q1 2022.