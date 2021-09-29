People Moves: Fintel Group, de Vere Group, Gresham House, Aviva Investors, AMP, OECD, Franklin Templeton, Pacific AM, Carey Olsen

Fintel Group

Ken Davy is to return as chairman of the Fintel Group on an interim basis after the resignation of Gary Hughes for personal reasons.

Hughes' resignation, announced in a note to the stock exchange this morning (29 September), comes after six months as chairman. A position he took up after the firm's rebrand from The SimplyBiz Group.

Davy will again lead the board on an interim basis pending the "appointment of a permanent successor". He stepped down as chairman to become deputy chairman earlier this year but has returned to lead the board until a replacement for Hughes is appointed.

DeVere Group

DeVere Group has appointed Beverley Yeomans as its inaugural chief diversity officer.

Based in Malta, Yeomans, who is also deVere's chief operating officer takes up the additional role with immediate effect and reports directly to the founder and CEO, Nigel Green.

Green said: "Beverley has been at the top of her game in a senior executive role and on the Board, for some 22 years in a highly male-dominated sector. Due to traditional industry biases, it's a depressing reality that very few women have ever achieved this level, so young, and for this long in international financial services.

"But Beverley tore-up that ‘rule book', breaking down barriers and leading by example. She was the ideal person to become our first-ever Chief Diversity Officer."

Yeomans said: "I'm thrilled to be taking on this extra role and help our group further incorporate diversity and inclusion in the way we operate day-to-day, as well as attracting and retaining the very best diverse talent.

"I'm excited to get going on building on the strong foundations we have already created at deVere, helping to galvanise the culture of inclusion."

Gresham House

Gresham House, the specialist alternative asset manager, has hired Ana Janine as investment manager on their Sustainable Investment team.

The hire means that Gresham House's Sustainable Investment team is now split equally by gender. The team invests in real assets-based infrastructure solutions to address environmental and societal challenges encompassed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Before joining Gresham House, Janine worked as a consultant as Boston Consulting Group, dealing with private equity deals and was previously a tax lawyer in Portugal.

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva, has named Caroline Hedges as its new head of credit, following the promotion of Colin Purdie to chief investment officer for liquid markets in June.

Hedges, who began with Aviva Investors in 2006, worked as head of liquidity and securities finance, while also managing Aviva's Sterling Liquidity Plus fund.

Previously, she was also a portfolio manager for the company, covering various money market and short duration bond funds.

Hedges will now lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, as well as emerging market debt, liquidity, and securities finance.

AMP Capital

AMP Capital has appointed Robert Hattersley in the newly created role of chief investment officer for its leading Real Estate division.

Hattersley has more than 30 years' experience in the property sector and joins AMP Capital from global property company Lendlease, where he was most recently the group chief investment officer.

OECD

Jersey Government's director of global relations Tom Le Feuvre has been appointed co-chair on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) ‘Ad Hoc Group on Country-by-Country Reporting' alongside a government representative from India.

The group will be examining and recommending improvements to how jurisdictions report on tax activity.

Le Feuvre said: "The group is responsible for ensuring that large multinational corporations complete a report on the global allocation of income, profit, taxes paid and economic activity. Jersey's position in the group is a good example of the island's commitment not just to implementing new tax rules, but also to playing an active part in their design and development,"

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton has announced the talent acquisition of Aviva Investors' US-based Investment Grade Credit team, including senior portfolio managers Josh Lohmeier and Michael Choto, to join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI).

In addition, Tom Meyers, previously Aviva's Head of Americas Client Solutions, will join FTFI in a newly created role as SVP, senior director of investments and strategy development, Fixed Income.

Meyers, Lohmeier and the full investment team are expected to join by the end of 2021. Lohmeier and Meyers will report to Sonal Desai, CIO at FTFI, and the investment team will continue to report to Lohmeier.



Pacific Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management (PAM) has named Julia Varesko as a senior analyst, building on the expertise and resource within its Longevity and Social Change Equity team, led by Dani Saurymper, who joined PAM from AXA Investment Managers in July.

Varesko will be based in PAM's new offices at 1 Portland Place, London.



In her new role, she will be responsible for quantitative and qualitative company analysis, developing customised stock models and making stock recommendations. She will report to Dani Saurymper.



Prior to joining PAM, Julia was a senior analyst covering diversified financials at JP Morgan.

Pacific Asset Management is set to launch a new fund for Dani and Julia in October focusing on Longevity and Social Change.

Matthew Lamb, CEO, Pacific Asset Management, said: "We are excited for Julia to join our growing equities team at Pacific Asset Management. It is no secret that we have great ambition to build a powerful and sustainable franchise around the longevity economy, huge demographic shifts and social change as the world pivots to a more sustainable future. Julia's appointment adds deep expertise to Dani Saurymper's team and will enable us to bring forward-looking, innovative strategies to our clients."

Carey Olsen

Carey Olsen partner Jan Golaszewski has relocated from the Cayman Islands to the firm's London office.



He will lead the firm's London offering of Cayman Islands legal advice in relation to dispute resolution, restructuring and insolvency matters.

He was also admitted as a solicitor of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 2016, which means that together with fellow London partner Richard Brown and counsel Sheba Raza, Carey Olsen is able to service clients in the European time zone on the full range of dispute resolution, restructuring and insolvency matters from a Bermuda, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Cayman Islands perspective.