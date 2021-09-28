FE fundinfo expands in Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy and Luxembourg

Global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo has expanded its operations across Europe with a raft of new key hires for its offices in Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy and Luxembourg.



Peter Panse joins FE fundinfo as an account director and is based in Frankfurt. He will be responsible for leading FE fundinfo's client management, ensuring the roll-out of the company's client-centric approach across Germany. Prior to joining FE fundinfo, Peter held a number of senior product management roles at organisations including SIX, Interactive Data Corporation and LPA, working on regulatory, reference and market data solutions.



Alongside Peter, Jutta Heibel and Brigitte Behrens have also joined FE fundinfo's team in Germany, taking up roles in the Data Relationship Management team in Frankfurt and Berlin respectively.

Philippe Cordier meanwhile has joined FE fundinfo in its Paris office as head of sales in France. Cordier will lead the sales operation throughout France and will also be responsible developing strategic partnerships within the fund market. Highly experienced in the investment industry, he has held positions as head of sales for both ODDO BHF and Natixis and Head of Cash Equity Sales for HSBC and RBS.



Covering the Benelux territories, Hugo Neto has also been appointed as Head of Sales for the region. Based in Luxembourg, he will lead on increasing FE fundinfo's market presence and developing relationships with fund managers, distributors and other financial institutions. Prior to joining FE Fundinfo, Hugo held senior sales roles at Accenture and SIX. He also worked for Interactive Data as a client relationship manager and for KNEIP.



Neto will be joined in Luxembourg by Fabian d'Herbais de Thun, a key account manager, who will be responsible for managing FE fundinfo's broad array of client relationships. Highly experienced in account and client management, he recently worked as a senior account manager and senior client project manager for SIX and has also held management roles at RBC Investor Services and Lombard International Assurance.

Lukasz Hys, meanwhile has also been appointed as senior data relationship manager in the DRM team in Luxembourg.



In Switzerland, Stefan Paulus has been appointed as Key Account Manager in FE fundinfo's Zurich office. Stefan will be responsible for managing in Switzerland and Liechtenstein and is similarly very experienced in the fund management industry. He has held a number of senior roles focusing on relationship management, business development and fund research and portfolio management at companies such as Candriam, Julius Baer, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS.



Joining FE fundinfo in Milan are Erina Braiotta and Emanuele Padovani who also take up roles in the data relationship management teams. Erina joins from American Express while Emmanuele has experience in client-facing fund roles at companies such as BNY Mellon.



Philipp Portmann, head of business development and strategy at FE fundinfo, said: "The continued expansion of our European teams demonstrates our commitment to local markets across Europe. All of our new hires come with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the fund industry. As such, they are in an excellent position to further deliver FE fundinfo's client-centric approach to service to our European markets. We are renowned for our broad range of market-leading solutions and excited to demonstrate our commitments in these markets by supporting fund managers and distributors by taking these solutions to a wider audience."