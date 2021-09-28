FEIFA hits landmark 70 member firms

Trade association the Federation of European independent Financial Advisers (FEIFA) has confirmed that it now represents 70 member firms, following two new companies coming on board this month.

FEIFA CEO Paul Stanfield said: "Our continued membership growth is obviously pleasing to see. We have grown year-on-year since launch in 2009 and I think this is, at least in part, a sign of the increasing professionalism of the advice sector.

I hope it is also a tangible example of the sustained and increased assistance we provide to English-speaking advisers across Europe."

Standfield added: "The launches of our Brexit Hub, in late 2020, and ESG platform, earlier this year, plus the continued professional development events that we arrange, such as our Autumn Conference Series, which commences in October, are all services that are helping our members to perform their roles to the maximum of their abilities, whilst also meeting regulatory CPD requirements."

FEIFA is a non-profit trade association representing English-speaking advisory businesses, active across Europe and advising on cumulative assets in excess of €8bn.

It has partnerships with a wide range of companies, including all the relevant international life companies, major asset managers, and key international pension and trust companies. Its member companies are